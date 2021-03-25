"Most painful way to get a tan," Adam Levine joked about the massive design

Adam Levine Shows Off Giant Leg Tattoo That Took 3 Days to Complete: 'Worth It'

Adam Levine has a new addition to his tattoo collection.

On Tuesday night, the Maroon 5 frontman, 42, shared several videos tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko putting in the finishing touches on a large design of ocean waves located on his left leg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Day 3," Levine captioned one clip, which showed Kostechko shading some lines on his calf.

The singer wrote alongside another video, "Today was ouch but worth it."

Adam Levine Image zoom Credit: Adam Levine/instagram

After documenting the tattooing process, Levine showed off the final product in a photo of his entire leg.

In a shot shared on his Instagram Stories, the giant body art stretches from his ankle to his upper thigh.

"Most painful way to get a tan," he joked in the caption, adding in another post, "Mint."

Kostechko, who aside from being an artist is also the boyfriend of model Charlotte McKinney, previously created another tattoo for the singer.

The tattoo artist is also behind the large Immaculate Heart on Levine's neck.

Levine has a passion for tattoos — with over two full sleeves on his arms and more than a dozen of other designs inked across his body.

Adam Levine Image zoom Credit: Adam Levine/instagram

In 2016, the three-time Grammy winner debut a large back mural that featured a mermaid with angel wings cradling a skull while surrounded by crashing waves, a lost ship and swallows.

That intricate design, Levine said in an Instagram post, took tattoo artist Bryan Randolph six months to create.

"Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," he told PEOPLE in 2013 for his Sexiest Man Alive cover. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine Says He Had 'Instant Chemistry' With Megan Thee Stallion: 'Adore Her'

According to the star, he got his first tattoo — an image of a dove on his upper left bicep — when he was 21.

"It was five days after 9/11," he recalled. "I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Since then, the former The Voice coach added many intricate designs to his body, including several that's a nod to his hometown of Los Angeles and his family.

Referring to a tattoo of the word "mom" on his right wrist, Levine joked to PEOPLE that it was a "last-ditch effort to gain my mother's approval."