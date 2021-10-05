Adam Levine Dyes Hair Blue, Debuts New Butterfly Neck Tattoo

Adam Levine has added several pieces of ink to his body this year

Adam Levine just added to his tattoo collection — and debuted a major hair change!

On Monday, the Maroon 5 lead singer, 42, took to Instagram to show off a tattoo of a butterfly landing on a spiderweb right in the center of his neck. The fresh ink sits right above his "Family" tattoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Had to," Levine wrote in his Instagram Story along with images of his new ink.

On his main feed, he captioned a photo of the tattoo, "Wise man once said… 'when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…' his name was @nathan_kostechko."

Adam Levine Tattoos Credit: Adam Levine Instagram

"Flying into it, out of it, past it, or stuck in it? what a metaphor this could be... 🦋🕸," a fan commented.

Vanessa Bryant wrote, "Love 🦋.." (Her late husband Kobe Bryant had a butterfly crown tattoo on his arm that sat above her name.)

Singer blackbear commented, "im so mad u didn't text me first but i f---in love it !!"

Nathan Kostechko is also the artist responsible for Levine's Immaculate Heart tattoo on the side of his neck.

Kostechko posted the photo of Levine on his Instagram account which showed off the new ink as well as the singer's new bright blue new hairstyle.

"@adamlevine really went for it on this one," the artist captioned the post.

Levine showed off his bright hair on Monday as he took a shirtless stroll in California.

The singer was not pictured with the new butterfly tattoo at the time, but his other recent ink was on display.

*EXCLUSIVE* Adam Levine ditches his t-shirt and walk shirtless in Brentwood *NO web until further notice*

In August, The Voice coach spent 13 hours over the course of two days getting an intricate Japanese-inspired design inked on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales.

Levine documented the entire process for his fans, posting a black-and-white time lapse video on Instagram with the caption, "13 hours later…@billcanales."

The tattoo artist posted a seven-minute video cut on his own feed, which showed the entire process, from Sharpie outlining to the final results. In the caption, Canales called Levine a "true warrior to say the least" for enduring two full-day sessions.

Adam Levine Tattoos Credit: Backgrid(2)

The ink complemented a tattoo of ocean waves that Kostecho did on Levine's left leg in March.

"Most painful way to get a tan," the singer joked in a caption showing off that piece of ink.

Adam Levine Adam Levine | Credit: Adam Levine/instagram

Levine has a passion for tattoos — with over two full sleeves on his arms and more than a dozen other designs inked across his body.

"Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," he told PEOPLE in 2013 for his Sexiest Man Alive cover. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to the star, he got his first tattoo — an image of a dove on his upper left bicep — when he was 21.