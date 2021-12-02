Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo

The rocker's new ink could be a nod to his rose-hued tequila, Calirosa

Adam Levine got some new ink!

Known for his extensive collection of tattoos, Levine, 42, debuted some brand new body art on the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo, 33, by his side. While in Miami to celebrate AD100 party during Art Basel, the Maroon 5 frontman stepped out with fresh ink on his face.

The rocker appeared to get a single black rose tattooed down his left temple, which could be seen as he wrapped his arms around his wife's waist on the red carpet.

It's unclear if Levine's new tat is a nod to the new rose-hued tequila he and Prinsloo launched earlier this year — Calirosa Tequila.

While tequila is typically aged in whiskey barrels, pink tequila is aged in red wine barrels, which gives it its rose-colored hue.

"Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, 'This is crazy! Do they dye it?' " Prinsloo previously told PEOPLE.

Levine added multiple new tattoos to his ever-growing collection this past year. He debuted a butterfly on his neck in October, and in August, spent 13 hours over the course of two days getting an intricate Japanese-inspired design inked on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales.

The musician's passion for tattoos runs deep — he has over two full sleeves on his arms and more than a dozen other designs inked across his body.