Adam Levine Says His Black Rose Face Tattoo Was Fake: I'm 'Too Vain' for That

Adam Levine is coming clean about his latest tattoo.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer debuted what appeared to be some brand new body art on his face while in Miami and on a red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo. There, the rocker was seen with a single black rose tattooed down his left temple.

In an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, Levine addressed the tattoo, revealing that it was fake as he showed off his ink-free face.

"This message is for my mother: I do not have a tattoo on my face," Levine began. "Those who know me know I'm too vain. I'm too f------ vain to get a tattoo on my face."

"I'll tattoo the rest of this, but no. The face has got to stay the same," he added.

Adam Levine/Instagram Credit: Adam Levine/Instagram

Levine's temporary tattoo appeared to be a nod to the new rose-hued tequila he and Prinsloo, 33, launched earlier this year — Calirosa Tequila.

While tequila is typically aged in whiskey barrels, pink tequila is aged in red wine barrels, which gives it its rose-colored hue.

"Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, 'This is crazy! Do they dye it?'" Prinsloo previously told PEOPLE.

Levine added multiple new tattoos to his ever-growing collection this past year. He debuted a butterfly on his neck in October, and in August, the "Love Somebody" singer spent 13 hours over the course of two days getting an intricate Japanese-inspired design inked on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales.

The musician's passion for tattoos runs deep — he has over two full sleeves on his arms and more than a dozen other designs inked across his body.