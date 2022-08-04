Adam Driver Gets Back on the Horse — in All His Shirtless Glory — for New Burberry Hero Scent

Adam Driver brings his abs back to Burberry’s campaign for its newest fragrance, Hero Eau de Parfum. He's not a centaur this time, though

By
Emma Becker
Emma
Emma Becker

Emma Becker

Published on August 4, 2022 05:29 PM

Adam Driver's latest screen moment is a sexy one.

On Monday, the luxury brand released a new campaign for its Hero Eau de Parfum, featuring the Oscar-nominated actor, 37, in a callback to his last Burberry fragrance spot which broke the internet.

Fans of a shirtless Adam Driver (so, everyone) may recall the actor's "centaur" ads from 2021.

As the press release details, "The campaign presents a man in search of freedom and personal transformation — no longer held back by preconceptions. An embodiment of freedom, transformation and masculine energy. An exploration of oneself and respect for the majesty of the natural world."

In the campaign film directed by Jonathan Glazer, the House of Gucci star races a large white horse into the water, and the two continue to swim alongside one another. As the clip continues, Driver says in voiceover, "It takes courage to embrace your extraordinary. Burberry Hero."

BURBERRY_BEAUTY_2022_FRAGRANCE_HERO_BTS_Adam-Driver
Burberry

Photographer Mario Sorrenti also captured some still shots of Driver, still shirtless, and the horse in the water.

According to the press release, the film and photos "capture an adventurous Adam Driver in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world, depicting what masculinity means today by embracing freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions — how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower."

ADAM DRIVER RETURNS FOR NEW BURBERRY HERO CAMPAIGN
Mario Sorrenti

It goes on: "Driver's energy exudes tender soulfulness, expressed by the presence of the horse, which in turn, is a creature that represents strength."

The horse also inspired the shape of the perfume bottle, as its angular, square-like shape "is an abstract reinterpretation of a horse's hoof."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mario Sorrenti
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mario Sorrenti

The bottle also highlights an engraved Burberry logo and the iconic Thomas Burberry monogram — a reference to the founder of the house.

The scent (which is available at Macy's) is a combination of warm cedarwood oils, vibrant pine needles and incense. According to perfumer Aurélien Guichard, the scent was inspired by his memory of Landes forest, "where pine trees grow close to the ocean. The scent of the pine needles melted with a trail of warm sand and sea-spray was the aroma I wanted to recreate."

