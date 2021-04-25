This Pore-Erasing Scrub Has Over 13,000 Perfect Ratings — and It’s Only $10

The antioxidant-packed scrub is made with French green clay, which draws out dirt and grime from deep within the skin and leaves it clearer, softer, and more refined. The formula also has nourishing elements like sea kelp, lemon peel, madonna lily, rosehip oil, and chamomile extract to brighten dull skin and soothe redness and irritation on sensitive complexions. You won't find any junk on the ingredient list: It's free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petrolatum, and formaldehyde.