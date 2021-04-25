This Pore-Erasing Scrub Has Over 13,000 Perfect Ratings — and It’s Only $10

Profile Menu
There are a handful of culprits to blame for visible pores and blackheads. Genetics, aging, environmental aggressors, and product build-up all play a role. If you're finding it difficult to minimize these skin concerns, Amazon shoppers recommend the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub, which is just $10. The pore-erasing, skin-smoothing scrub has been deemed a "miracle worker" and a "life saver."
The antioxidant-packed scrub is made with French green clay, which draws out dirt and grime from deep within the skin and leaves it clearer, softer, and more refined. The formula also has nourishing elements like sea kelp, lemon peel, madonna lily, rosehip oil, and chamomile extract to brighten dull skin and soothe redness and irritation on sensitive complexions. You won't find any junk on the ingredient list: It's free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petrolatum, and formaldehyde.
Buy It! Acure Radically Rejuvenating Facial Scrub, $9.50; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers of all ages have given the product a perfect rating, and many say they will "never buy a different facial scrub" again. Some reviewers have seen amazing results "after just one wash," while others mention that it drastically helps out with acne scars, painful blemishes, bumpy texture, and fine lines.
"After just a few weeks of using this product consistently, my pores are nearly non-existent, and my blackheads are disappearing," wrote one reviewer. "My acne has drastically improved, and my chest and bicep area have cleared up… this product has been a lifesaver, and I will definitely be buying more in the future!"
"I have been using the Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub for over 3 years," said another. "It is fantastically luxurious at a very affordable price. I scrub my face, neck, and upper chest area twice a week and the bottle easily lasts me 6 months."
Give your skin the proper cleanout it deserves and snag the Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub for just $10 on Amazon.