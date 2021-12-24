The Other Two's Heléne Yorke Dons Her Mother's 1892 Wedding Dress: 'Lovingly Brought Back to Life'

Actress Heléne Yorke is paying homage to her mother with her latest look.

The Other Two star, 36, donned her mom's wedding dress on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. In a series of sentimental snaps, Yorke and her family posed as she gracefully wore the off-the-shoulder vintage piece, which featured floral embellishments on the top and down the center.

"Here's the sad moment I realized I could've EATEN my Mom in 1982," Yorke wrote on a photo of her posing for a mirror selfie.

She credited celebrity costume designer Sam Bennett for "lovingly" reviving the dress and captioned a snap of her and her husband of three months: "I wore my Mom's wedding dress from 1982, lovingly brought back to life by the absolutely amazing @sammybaebee."

"Sam performed fashun surgery and gave it new life," she wrote in another snap that pointed to Bennett behind the scenes. "Thought it wasn't possible. I love him and I can't believe someone that skilled and magical said yes to helping me."

helene yorke Credit: helene yorke/instagram

helene yorke Credit: helene yorke/instagram

The star also donned a beautiful wedding gown in September when she tied the knot with her now-husband. For her big day, Yorke wore an elegant off-the-shoulder, mermaid-style wedding dress that featured a deep mesh neckline. The glittery mesh was also used for her sleeves and her veil to tie the look together. She opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair tucked behind her ears.

For the "Brooklyn chic urban affair," the groom sported a green suit jacket to add a pop of color to his white button-down, black bowtie, and black pants.

Yorke told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding, "We're getting married in a month from today. I'm so excited. Just had a bachelorette with all my girlfriends this past weekend."

Yorke added, "Just been amazing to kind of get everybody together again. We hope!"

"It's an insane thing setting a wedding, so I'm finding that it's just making decisions about things," the bride said. "I'm kind of loving the process, I'm really surprised by it."

She continued, "My mom gave me the greatest compliment the other day. She's like, 'Somebody asked me the other day when your wedding is, I told them, and they said, 'Oh my gosh she must be so stressed out.' And my mom was like, 'No, she's got it covered.' Which I thought was such a nice compliment."

"We're really excited," Yorke gushed.