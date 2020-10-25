Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Want to Snuggle Up in This $15 Chunky Sweater All Winter Long
With temperatures starting to drop and snowy weather on the horizon, now is the time to stock your closet with cozy pieces that will keep you warm throughout the cold winter months ahead. If you’re still in need of a cute and comfy sweater to snuggle up in all season long, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend checking out the Actloe Chunky Turtleneck.
Along with a slouchy oversized fit, the chunky sweater features an elongated silhouette and slits on both sides so you can easily tuck the front of the top into your pants for a flattering look. Available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, it comes in 25 different colors and prints.
You can choose between classic solid colors, trendy color-blocked styles, and fun patterns like stars and animal prints. No matter which version of the cozy topper you go with, shoppers say each one is just as flattering and versatile as the last. Plus, it’s easy to pair with everything from leggings and jeans to silk skirts and dresses.
“This turtleneck is so stylish! And the quality is AMAZING for the price,” raved one customer. “The fabric is soft, I wore it without any other layer and it doesn’t itch at all. This turtleneck alone can handle 50F temperature just fine. If you’re going anywhere colder, just add a base layer and you’ll be fine! I love it and I can’t wait until winter finally comes!!!”
Another called it her “new favorite” sweater, before adding “I had been eyeing this sweater for a while, and finally I pulled the trigger and bought it. I am so glad I did! It’s so stinking cute and comfortable! I received a TON of comments the first day I wore it! Sleeves, length, everything is perfect. Pretty sure I will be ordering another color!”
Take it from these rave reviews — the chunky turtleneck is a cold-weather essential, and you can score one for as little as $15. Shop one (or two) for yourself below!
