Thomas Rhett Points Out Wardrobe Malfunction on ACM Awards Red Carpet: 'My Zipper Fell Off'

Despite the dilemma, Thomas Rhett said he was honored to be part of the big night in country music

Thomas Rhett's lips aren't zipped!

The country star, 31, revealed on the red carpet of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Monday that he suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction earlier in the evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thomas Rhett stepped out in a cerulean blue suit, and told Entertainment Tonight that there had been a problem with his pants.

"My zipper fell off right before, so I'm taped up," he explained. "So, I'm trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera's just like right here."

Despite the dilemma, the "Die a Happy Man" singer said he was honored to be involved in the big night for country music.

Thomas Rhett Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

"I mean, first time we've done this with real people in a while, and I got out of the car right before Dolly [Parton]. I was like, 'This is amazing,' " Thomas Rhett said. "Getting to perform two songs, nominated twice, just very, very blessed to be here."

The singer performed twice during the awards show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he was nominated for male artist of the year and album of the year. (The honors were ultimately won by Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, respectively.)

In conversation with ET, Thomas Rhett also revealed his early birthday plans, saying he's looking to taking a ski trip with wife Lauren Akins ahead of his March 30 birthday.

"We are going to Telluride, Colorado," he said. "It's like one of our favorite places to go, and Mom and Dad haven't had a just us two trip in a minute, so, we're looking forward to it."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram. Inset: Katie Kauss/ABC via Getty

The couple are parents to four daughters – Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 4 months – and Thomas Rhett said he also suspects his kids will do something sweet on his special day.