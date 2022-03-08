Maren Morris Wears Vintage Dior Dress, Coordinates with Ryan Hurd at the 2022 ACM Awards: 'Yeehaw!'

One of country music's hottest couples coordinated their outfits once again at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd shut down the 2022 ACM Awards with their matching outfits.

The couple coordinated in brown hues, with Hurd saying on the carpet that it's "all Maren" who sets the tone for their looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morris wore a vintage leather Dior dress from 2000, styled by Dani Michelle, which she told reporters was "kind of western but still millennial."

Last year, Morris told PEOPLE that she and Hurd like to coordinate and consult with each other and their stylists (Hurd works with Krista Roser) before red carpet events.

"We definitely try to coordinate, but not full on Justin and Britney denim VMA looks," she quipped. Maybe one day, but so far, we're just trying to be complementary to each other, but not walk all over each other."

She added: "I definitely feel like he could wear a paper sack and look really hot. So he's lucky in that regard."

Morris and Hurd are the first couple to be nominated for ACMs in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, while Hurd was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year.

"I mean I would never compare us to them 'cause, it's Tim and Faith, but yeah, it's so cool," Morris told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the honor.

"It just feels like we're getting to do the ACMs for real again, because the last two years have been COVID, so, it's nice to be back in Vegas," she added. "It's gonna be fun. The stadium is beautiful, it's big, so, it's gonna be a first time for everything on this one."

While the couple doesn't have any duets on the docked right now, Morris also told ET that Hurd is "all over" her upcoming album, Humble Quest.