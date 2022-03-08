Music

The Best and Boldest Looks at the 2022 ACM Awards

Slits, sequins and a whole lot of sparkle. Stars dared to bare in head-turning styles on the country music award show's blue carpet in Las Vegas. Click through for all the must-see fashion moments

By Brittany Talarico March 07, 2022 07:45 PM

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

shows off her famous leg muscles in a sequin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress paired with statement earrings, glittering ankle-strap sandals and a box clutch. 

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

goes for glitter and glam in her sequin halter dress teamed with silver pumps. 

Maren Morris

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

opts for a neutral vibe in a leather vintage Christian Dior midi dress with a corseted bodice and asymmetrical neckline which Morris calls "kind of Western but still millennial," plus lace-up sandals and a bronzy makeup moment. 

Dolly Parton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

captivates the carpet in true Dolly fashion wearing a fringe embellished sequin gown. 

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

coordinate their couple style in all black, a sleek suit with a hint of sparkle (on him) and a plunging Saint Laurent gown accessorized with velvet opera gloves (on her). 

Hillary Scott

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

has a monochromatic moment in a bubble gum pink sequin pantsuit teamed with matching heels. 

Kristin Cavallari

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

wears a very '90s-esque plunging black Mugler gown featuring a high front slit, plus sleek ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals. 

Gabby Barrett

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

makes a style statement in this structured shoulder red gown worn over leather pants. 

Jimmie Allen

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

packs a lot of WOW into one outfit thanks to his silver separates, mesh tank and blingy accessories. 

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

clearly understood the "go big or go home" country style assignment in a fringe sequin mini dress (on her) and head-to-toe denim, plus a turquoise bolo tie (on him). 

Brittney Spencer

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

brings a major gown moment to the ACMs carpet via this blush confection featuring a feather train, sheer sleeves and a tulle rosette embellishment at the waist. 

Lainey Wilson

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

gets "all gussied up" in a custom embroidered burgundy coat belted over bell bottoms, plus layers of necklaces. 

Thomas Rhett

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

steps up his suit game in this electric blue style teamed with a black button-down. 

Tenille Arts

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

brings the blues wearing a Njomza Uka gown, Mia Becar shoes and Kallati jewelry. 

Brooke Eden

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

gives mermaid vibes in this Maria Lucia Hohan turquoise dress teamed with beachy, textured waves. 

Carly Pearce

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

wears a strapless, lavender Vera Wang gown with a thigh-high slit, teamed with Jimmy Choo heels, and bling from Kallati, Anabela Chan and Candy Ice Jewelry.

 

Parmalee

Credit: Shutterstock

bring their bold suit game to the blue carpet. 

