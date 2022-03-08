The Best and Boldest Looks at the 2022 ACM Awards
Slits, sequins and a whole lot of sparkle. Stars dared to bare in head-turning styles on the country music award show's blue carpet in Las Vegas. Click through for all the must-see fashion moments
Carrie Underwood
shows off her famous leg muscles in a sequin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress paired with statement earrings, glittering ankle-strap sandals and a box clutch.
Mickey Guyton
goes for glitter and glam in her sequin halter dress teamed with silver pumps.
Maren Morris
opts for a neutral vibe in a leather vintage Christian Dior midi dress with a corseted bodice and asymmetrical neckline which Morris calls "kind of Western but still millennial," plus lace-up sandals and a bronzy makeup moment.
Dolly Parton
captivates the carpet in true Dolly fashion wearing a fringe embellished sequin gown.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
coordinate their couple style in all black, a sleek suit with a hint of sparkle (on him) and a plunging Saint Laurent gown accessorized with velvet opera gloves (on her).
Hillary Scott
has a monochromatic moment in a bubble gum pink sequin pantsuit teamed with matching heels.
Kristin Cavallari
wears a very '90s-esque plunging black Mugler gown featuring a high front slit, plus sleek ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Gabby Barrett
makes a style statement in this structured shoulder red gown worn over leather pants.
Jimmie Allen
packs a lot of WOW into one outfit thanks to his silver separates, mesh tank and blingy accessories.
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James
clearly understood the "go big or go home" country style assignment in a fringe sequin mini dress (on her) and head-to-toe denim, plus a turquoise bolo tie (on him).
Brittney Spencer
brings a major gown moment to the ACMs carpet via this blush confection featuring a feather train, sheer sleeves and a tulle rosette embellishment at the waist.
Lainey Wilson
gets "all gussied up" in a custom embroidered burgundy coat belted over bell bottoms, plus layers of necklaces.
Thomas Rhett
steps up his suit game in this electric blue style teamed with a black button-down.
Tenille Arts
brings the blues wearing a Njomza Uka gown, Mia Becar shoes and Kallati jewelry.
Brooke Eden
gives mermaid vibes in this Maria Lucia Hohan turquoise dress teamed with beachy, textured waves.
Carly Pearce
wears a strapless, lavender Vera Wang gown with a thigh-high slit, teamed with Jimmy Choo heels, and bling from Kallati, Anabela Chan and Candy Ice Jewelry.
Parmalee
bring their bold suit game to the blue carpet.
