Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!

The actress and country musician, who is slated to perform at tonight’s ceremony, last attended the awards show as a pair in 2019 

Michelle Lee
Published on May 11, 2023 08:14 PM
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban suited up for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

For Thursday's event, the couple decided to go the tailored route with their red carpet style.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 55, glammed up a terracotta tweed suit with glittery accents. The blazer, made with embroidered chevron-patterned lining, was secured by only one clasp, creating an open silhouette displaying her layered gold necklaces.

Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who was in charge of Kidman's makeup, prepped her skin using the plant-based Seratopical Revolution collection from SeraLabs before achieving the star's peachy glow.

Coordinating with his wife, the "Somebody Like You" singer, 55, rocked an all-black suit teamed with boots. His suit jacket was also left unbuttoned to reveal a chest-baring satin vest underneath.

Urban, who is a 12-time ACM award winner and previous ACM co-host, is slated to perform at tonight's show, which will also see Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson take the stage.

While speaking to his "Throw It Back" collaborator Breland on ACM's red carpet livestream on Amazon Prime, Urban opened about inspiring up-and-coming artists. "We just want someone to believe in us. It makes all the difference," he shared.

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The longtime couple are no strangers to the annual country music awards, their last appearance being in 2019.

That year, the couple made a statement in all-black outfits — Kidman in a plunging black lace gown with glittery silver panels on the front and back, and Urban in a simple monochromatic relaxed-fitted suit.

Later in the night, Urban took home the entertainer of the year award, winning over fellow nominees Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean. He picked up the same prize at November's CMA Awards.

Taking the stage to accept the top award of the night, the artist thanked his wife and their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, as well as his team and fans.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Before hitting Texas, the couple were spotted at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1.

Celebrating the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Kidman decided to throw it way back in the same blush gown she wore for her 2004 Chanel fragrance commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann.

"I suppose the way these couture gowns last is because of their exquisiteness," she told Vogue of the vintage design, which was made with 250 pink feathers, 3,000 sequins and a four-meter train.

Urban opted for a classic menswear ensemble: a black suit accented with a white flower boutonniere.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

