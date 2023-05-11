Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin

The country singer will perform at tonight's show and is nominated for four categories, including female artist of the year

Published on May 11, 2023 07:46 PM
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A gorgeous Miranda Lambert made quite an entrance, alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer, 39, stopped traffic in a plunging royal blue gown designed with sequined cups and a thigh-high slit. Matching blue stilettos completed the monochromatic look.

Makeup artist Moani Lee created an equally sultry purple smokey eye makeup look on Lambert, while hairstylist Johnny Lavoy worked the singer's blonde locks into soft waves.

McLoughlin looked dapper in a black suit complete with a velvet blazer, satin trousers and a matching tie. Shiny black loafers completed his black-tie ensemble.

Lambert — who will perform her new hit song "Carousel" during the show — is up for four awards including entertainer of the year, female artist of the year, album of the year (Palomino), and artist-songwriter of the year.

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The 39-year-old singer, who won the coveted Triple Crown Award last year, is up for female artist of the year for a record-breaking 17th time; this year's nomination pushes her past Reba McEntire's 16 nods in the category.

Last year, Lambert rocked a sleeveless, black and pink vintage Mugler gown from Morphew that featured a silky pink slip dress beneath a lacy black top. She accessorized her look with Aquazzura shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.

As usual, Lambert was accompanied by her husband, who she married in 2019.

2022 CMA Arrivals
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I am very busy, but it's good," she told ABC on the red carpet of her busy schedule at the time. "It's Scorpio season, my birthday's tomorrow, so it's a gift to get to do what I love. And I've been doing it for a really long time!"

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

