See All the Best Dressed Stars on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Country's biggest names stepped out for the ACM Awards on Thursday night in Texas. See what your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet.

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 11, 2023 07:36 PM
Nastia Liukin

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

Gymnast Nastia Liukin wore a super sparkly purple mini dress for the ACM Awards red carpet. The teeny-tiny dress featured extra long sleeves and an open back. The Olympian wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail and capped off her look with a box bag and strappy heels.

Dolly Parton

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/WireImage

ACM Awards host Dolly Parton walked the red carpet at the award show in a silver pant set that was covered in bling and fringe. She finished her look with matching silver heels.

Kimberly Perry

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Kimberly Perry. Jason Kempin/Getty

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry proudly displayed her baby bump in her cutout black mini dress with matching cape. The dress and cape were both accented with silver details that matched her jewels.

Tenille Townes

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

Tenille Towns opted for the fashion trend that everyone's been rocking lately: the bra top. She wore hers under a bold blue suit and finished her 'fit with silver heels and a matching clutch.

Gabby Barrett

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

For the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet, Gabby Barrett wore a slim-fit black velvet gown with oversized sleeve details. She kept her accessories simple — only opting for rings.

Mickey Guyton

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Mickey Guyton's black and silver suit for the ACM Awards was complemented by her silver chainlink bra top and matching handbag. She wore her hair half up in a topknot and finished the look with silver jewels.

Lainey Wilson

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

Lainey Wilson stepped out in her signature flare pants but in jumpsuit form. The top part of her look featured a crisscross silhouette and cape sleeves. She finished it all off with a statement hat.

Carly Pearce

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Carly Pearce was a ray of sunshine in her peach-colored dress on the ACM Awards red carpet. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her strappy heels.

Miranda Lambert

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Miranda Lambert attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin/Gett

Miranda Lambert made a splash on the ACM Awards red carpet in her royal blue gown. The plunging neckline had sparkling accents, and the skirt featured a thigh-high slit. Royal blue heels completed her look.

Nicole Kidman

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Nicole Kidman went for an understated look for the ACM Awards, wearing a red pantsuit with a flared leg and plunging neckline.

