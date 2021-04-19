From fringe and leather to denim-on-denim, the country superstar served up some stylish looks for her many appearances throughout the night

Miranda Lambert is quite the quick-change artist.

The superstar country singer, 37, had a number of stop-and-stare outfits throughout the night at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards — and we're breaking down all the must-see moments.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Elle King and Miranda Lambert | Credit: Brent Harrington/CBS

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

They teamed blinged-out jumpsuits with cropped jackets featuring pink and blue fringe, accessorized with heart-shaped earrings with their initials on each pendant and styled their blonde locks in matching beachy waves.

miranda lambert Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Then Lambert stepped in to sing "Maggie's Song" with Chris Stapleton (after his wife Morgane Stapleton had to attend "prior doula" duties) wearing a black fringe jacket over a white collared shirt paired with light-wash jeans and boots.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin | Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Finally, Lambert made another memorable appearance while singing a special mashup for "Drive (For Daddy Gene)," with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall ("In His Arms"). She took the stage in a full denim-on-denim outfit wearing a chambray shirt under a jean jacket, with flared pants, white boots, turquoise jewels and cowboy hat (and later walked the carpet alongside her hubby Brendan McLoughlin in the same outfit).

Her ACM Awards style streak follows her "sleek and sexy" Grammys look last month when she wowed on the red carpet in an embroidered silver Genny gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, which she teamed with Sophia Webster platforms, Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Miranda Lambert Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that," Lambert said, shouting out her spouse of two years, Brendan McLoughlin, who wore his own sleek double-breasted tux with an open-collar shirt.

And it didn't come as a surprise that she went so streamlined with her style choice: "I'm not really a princess gal," she said.

In addition to performing, Lambert is on-hand at the ACMs after scoring five nominations for female artist of the year, single of year, video of the year and song of the year for "Bluebird."

She snagged the top award in the country music genre at the 2021 Grammys when she took home best country album in March.

In her acceptance speech, Lambert highlighted her fellow nominees (Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook), saying, "We're such a family in country music."

"I feel like holding this right now, I'm holding it for all of us — especially us girls," she said, lifting her trophy. "I'm very thankful for this."

Lambert went on to thank her husband, her family and the songwriters and musician "who made Wildcard what it is and this tattoo that inspired it," lifting her forearm to show the design.