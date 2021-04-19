All the Must-See Looks at the 2021 ACM Awards
From glam and glitzy gowns to country-casual denim, stars had fun with fashion at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. See the most talked-about looks at Nashville's big night
Maren Morris
takes the plunge in a draped LBV halter gown, which she told PEOPLE she had picked out since the Grammys.
"That was probably the earliest I've ever just put a dress on and been like, 'This fits me like a glove. Save this for the ACMs in a few months because I know I'm going to be obsessed with it then,'" the night's winner told PEOPLE ahead of the show.
Carrie Underwood
sticks to her signature high-shine style in a glamorous tulle ballgown with silver embroidery for her powerful medley of gospel hymns.
Elle King and Miranda Lambert
have a rocker-chic coordinating moment in their crystal-embellished black jumpsuits, cropped jackets with blue and pink fringe, Stuart Weitzman boots and blonde beach waves.
Mickey Guyton
goes sexy and sleek in a Naeem Khan V-neck long-sleeve embroidered gown, paired with Stuart Weitzman heels.
Kelsea Ballerini
goes glam in a strapless green Dolce & Gabbana gown with thigh-high slit and matching green heels.
Miranda Lambert
takes another pass down the red carpet in a full denim look. The superstar wears a chambray shirt under a jean jacket, with flared Lee pants, white boots, turquoise jewels by Mud Lowery and cowboy hat.
Jimmie Allen
teams his bright purple tux with white accents with a matching hat, double-strand necklace and statement rings.
Tenille Arts
has an edgy princess moment in her off-the-shoulder draped Dolce & Gabbana gown with chain metal detailing, paired with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Martina McBride
rocks a long-sleeve embroidered mini dress with lace-up heels and statement earrings.
Karen Fairchild
shines in a pleated Stella McCartney mini dress, teamed with over-the-knee boots and drop earrings.
Gabby Barrett
keeps it cool in a printed sheer high-neck blouse with flared L'Agence jeans and pointy-toe pumps.
Carly Pearce
pops in pink in her one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier high-slit gown, accessorized matching pink sandals and jewelry by Anabela Chan.
Blanco Brown
pays homage to the late rapper DMX on the back of his jacket, which he teams with a black turtleneck, jeans, crossbody bag and yellow beanie accent.
Ingrid Andress
goes boho-chic in a custom fringe knit bra and light blue trousers by Stella McCartney, paired with matching periwinkle heels and clutch.
Eric Church
keeps the attention on his statement snakeskin jacket, with a black tee, pants, boots and shades.
Kimberly Schlapman
in a glittery green tea-length dress with pink ruffled accents, paired with ankle-strap sandals.
Leslie Jordan
has some fun on the carpet, posing in his high-shine amber suit covered in western-inspired patches, paired with a brown sweater and cowboy boots.