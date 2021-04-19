All the Must-See Looks at the 2021 ACM Awards

From glam and glitzy gowns to country-casual denim, stars had fun with fashion at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. See the most talked-about looks at Nashville's big night 

By Colleen Kratofil
April 18, 2021 08:58 PM

Maren Morris

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

takes the plunge in a draped LBV halter gown, which she told PEOPLE she had picked out since the Grammys.

"That was probably the earliest I've ever just put a dress on and been like, 'This fits me like a glove. Save this for the ACMs in a few months because I know I'm going to be obsessed with it then,'" the night's winner told PEOPLE ahead of the show. 

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

sticks to her signature high-shine style in a glamorous tulle ballgown with silver embroidery for her powerful medley of gospel hymns

Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Credit: Brent Harrington/CBS

have a rocker-chic coordinating moment in their crystal-embellished black jumpsuits, cropped jackets with blue and pink fringe, Stuart Weitzman boots and blonde beach waves. 

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images

goes sexy and sleek in a Naeem Khan V-neck long-sleeve embroidered gown, paired with Stuart Weitzman heels. 

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

goes glam in a strapless green Dolce & Gabbana gown with thigh-high slit and matching green heels. 

Miranda Lambert

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images

takes another pass down the red carpet in a full denim look. The superstar wears a chambray shirt under a jean jacket, with flared Lee pants, white boots, turquoise jewels by Mud Lowery and cowboy hat.

Jimmie Allen

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images

teams his bright purple tux with white accents with a matching hat, double-strand necklace and statement rings. 

Tenille Arts

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images

has an edgy princess moment in her off-the-shoulder draped Dolce & Gabbana gown with chain metal detailing, paired with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Martina McBride

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

rocks a long-sleeve embroidered mini dress with lace-up heels and statement earrings.

Karen Fairchild

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

shines in a pleated Stella McCartney mini dress, teamed with over-the-knee boots and drop earrings.

Gabby Barrett

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images

keeps it cool in a printed sheer high-neck blouse with flared L'Agence jeans and pointy-toe pumps.

Carly Pearce

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

pops in pink in her one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier high-slit gown, accessorized matching pink sandals and jewelry by Anabela Chan.

Blanco Brown

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images; Inset: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

pays homage to the late rapper DMX on the back of his jacket, which he teams with a black turtleneck, jeans, crossbody bag and yellow beanie accent.

Ingrid Andress

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

goes boho-chic in a custom fringe knit bra and light blue trousers by Stella McCartney, paired with matching periwinkle heels and clutch.

Eric Church

Credit: Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty Images

keeps the attention on his statement snakeskin jacket, with a black tee, pants, boots and shades. 

Kimberly Schlapman

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

in a glittery green tea-length dress with pink ruffled accents, paired with ankle-strap sandals.

Leslie Jordan

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

has some fun on the carpet, posing in his high-shine amber suit covered in western-inspired patches, paired with a brown sweater and cowboy boots.

