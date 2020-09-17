Taylor Swift — who is set to perform "betty" live for the first time at the 2020 ACM Awards — took (glam) matters into her own hands Wednesday night

Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair, Makeup and Styling for the 2020 ACM Awards — See Her Final Look

Taylor Swift will never go out of style.

For the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, the star, 30, did her own hair, makeup and styling, PEOPLE has learned.

Dressed in head-to-toe Stella McCartney, Swift paired a sparkling, burgundy turtleneck and tan trousers with matching burgundy detailing. She completed the look with black heels and pulled her curly hair back into a low bun.

At the ACM Awards, Swift is set to perform her song "betty" live for the first time since the surprise release of her eighth studio album folklore on July 24.

In August, the two-time ACM entertainer of the year winner introduced "betty" on country radio and shared the meaning behind her single, which revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter, Betty, who was born in October 2019.

"[James] has lost the love of his life basically and doesn't understand how to get it back. I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time," Swift explained. "Everybody makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes and this is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy. I've always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people's perspectives. So that's what I did on this one."

The last time Swift made an appearance at the ACM Awards was in 2015. She previously made her awards show debut at the ACMs in 2007 when she performed her first hit "Tim McGraw."

In April 2015, the star received the show's Milestone Award, which was given to seven artists (Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, and Kenny Chesney) who made a major impact in country music.

The honor, which was presented by her mother Andrea, came less than a year after she announced in August 2014 that she would be moving away from the genre for pop music. She made the transition with the release of her record-breaking 1989 album that October.

"Somebody once told me that you truly see who a person is when you tell them something they don’t want to hear," she said in her Milestone Award acceptance speech. "And so to the country music community, when I told you that I had made a pop album and that I wanted to go explore other genres, you showed me who you are with the grace you accepted that with. I will never forget it."

Swift added, "I'm so happy, so happy I learned to write songs in a town like Nashville. I'm so grateful that I learned what hard work is from my heroes who are all sitting here. And I'm so unbelievably proud that I learned to treat people with kindness and respect from country music. I love you so much."