These Popular Touchscreen-Friendly Gloves Earned Over 1,900 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon — and They’re Currently on Sale

While most tech-friendly winter gloves are pretty pricey, you can snag a pair of comfortable and warm touchscreen-compatible gloves for less than $10 right now — just in time for the coldest months of the year.

Amazon shoppers rave about these touchscreen tech gloves from Achiou, which typically go for $9–$12, but are currently on sale for as little as $7. The top-rated unisex gloves beat out more expensive options in terms of customer feedback on Amazon. In fact, they’ve earned over 1,900 five-star reviews, with many owners crowning them the “best gloves ever.”

Buy It! Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves, $6.99–$11.99; amazon.com

The affordable gloves come in five colors and two weights (regular and thick), both of which feature anti-slip silicone grips, touchscreen-sensitive fingertips, a fuzzy lining, and a longer length designed to keep your wrists and forearm protected, too. “The gloves go up high enough on my wrists to keep that weird chill-prone area toasty,” one reviewer pointed out. “They are super soft on the inside, and keep my hands warm.”

Owners also love their basic look and versatile design that makes them ideal for both outdoor workouts and everyday activities. Reviewers say the fabric is lightweight and breathable but still keeps them warm, whether they’re going on a run or commuting to the office.

“Love these gloves,” one reviewer wrote. “Bought them to run in. I can start my running app on my phone and stop it without having to take a glove off. They are warm and comfortable. The perfect glove.”

“The fingertips don’t have any slack at the ends and this makes for a more nimble glove,” another chimed in. “The little rubber pattern that helps with grip is a great feature that I’ve not had on previous gloves like this. I picked up my iPhone and they worked flawlessly. I’ve since tried them on my iPad and touch screen in my truck and they work just like my bare fingers.”

Unlike higher-end options, the affordable price point ensures you don’t have to worry about losing them (trust us, you’re not the only one who loses a pair every year!). We have a feeling you’ll end up using them so much, you’ll want to get a second pair to have on hand. For just $7, you may even want a few!

