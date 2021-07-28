This 'Very Flattering' Bodycon Dress Has Been on Amazon's Customer-Loved Chart for Weeks — and It's on Sale
Each week, Amazon rounds up a list of trending customer-loved fashion with at least a four-star rating. While many of the clothes, shoes, and accessories on the list change every week, a select few hold their spots for weeks on end. This Acelitt sleeveless bodycon dress is one of those lasting pieces — and it's on sale.
Available in 34 colors and patterns, the ruched bodycon dress is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. It has a high round neckline, a knotted detail and cutout under the bust, ruching around the front of the skirt, and a tulip hemline. On most people, the hem falls right around the mid-thigh area.
Depending on the color or pattern you choose, you can wear this dress for a wide range of activities and events. Pair the solid-colored versions with heeled sandals and statement jewelry for a summer wedding, or dress down the printed styles with sneakers and a tote bag for a casual day with friends. You can even wear the dress over a swimsuit as a coverup for a day at the beach or by the pool.
"This is such a beautiful dress for the summer," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love the style and print. The small cutout gives you sex appeal but does not show too much. It is made of soft material. It fits perfectly and is true to size. Very flattering style. I got so many compliments on this dress."
A second shopper added, "Love everything about this dress! The fit and cut of this dress is SO flattering. It's sexy yet comfortable. The quality is excellent. Just buy it already!"
Even if you don't typically go for tight-fitting dresses, you may just be surprised at how good you look and feel in this ruched bodycon. Shop more colors and patterns of the Acelitt sleeveless bodycon dress for a discounted price on Amazon below.
