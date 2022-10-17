See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala

Hollywood's A list all showed up in their best looks for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. See all the glitz and glam ahead

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 17, 2022 04:41 PM
emma stone, kerry washington, hailey bieber
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty
01 of 29

Selma Blair

Selma Blair
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip.

02 of 29

Lily Collins

lily collins
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels.

03 of 29

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye.

04 of 29

Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top.

05 of 29

Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit.

06 of 29

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala.

07 of 29

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail.

08 of 29

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch.

09 of 29

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag.

10 of 29

Leslie Mann

leslie mann
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist.

11 of 29

Laura Dern

Laura Dern
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels.

12 of 29

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama.

13 of 29

Keke Palmer

keke palmer
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1.

14 of 29

Kaia Gerber

kaia gerber
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves.

15 of 29

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala.

16 of 29

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair.

17 of 29

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown.

18 of 29

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape.

19 of 29

Jung Ho-yeon

HoYeon Jung
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots.

20 of 29

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry.

21 of 29

Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch.

22 of 29

Emma Stone

emma stone
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels.

23 of 29

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza González
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle.

24 of 29

Christina Ricci

christina ricci
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train.

25 of 29

Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown.

26 of 29

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels.

27 of 29

George & Amal Clooney

amal clooney, george clooney
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch.

28 of 29

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing.

29 of 29

Allison Janney

Allison Janney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Allison Janney wears a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown with jewels and a fun red lip color.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
All the Stars at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala 
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
cannes red carpet
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022
Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
met gala arrivals tout
The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Must See
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Florence Pugh attends the gala screening of "The Wonder" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 7, 2022 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Turns Heads in London, Plus Gabrielle Union, Lea Michele, James Corden and More
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 07: Post Malone performs on stage during his Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on October 07, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Post Malone Performs Onstage in New Jersey, Plus Nick Jonas, Taylor Russell and More
cannes 2021
All the Must-See Style from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Emmy Awards best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Visits a Hospital in England, Plus Penelope Cruz, Selma Blair, Megan Thee Stallion and More