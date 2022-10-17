See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala

01 of 29 Selma Blair VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip.

02 of 29 Lily Collins Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels.

03 of 29 Alexandra Daddario Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye.

04 of 29 Thuso Mbedu Kevin Mazur/Getty Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top.

05 of 29 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit.

06 of 29 Selena Gomez Jon Kopaloff/Getty Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala.

07 of 29 Olivia Wilde Jon Kopaloff/Getty Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail.

08 of 29 Natasha Lyonne Frazer Harrison/Getty Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch.

09 of 29 Michelle Yeoh Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag.

10 of 29 Leslie Mann VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist.

11 of 29 Laura Dern Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels.

12 of 29 Kerry Washington Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama.

13 of 29 Keke Palmer Amy Sussman/WireImage Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1.

14 of 29 Kaia Gerber Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves.

15 of 29 Julia Roberts Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala.

16 of 29 Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair.

17 of 29 Jodie Turner-Smith Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown.

18 of 29 Jessica Chastain Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape.

19 of 29 Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/Getty Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots.

20 of 29 Hailey Bieber Jon Kopaloff/Getty Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry.

21 of 29 Glenn Close Frazer Harrison/Getty Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch.

22 of 29 Emma Stone Kevin Mazur/Getty Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels.

23 of 29 Eiza Gonzalez Frazer Harrison/Getty Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle.

24 of 29 Christina Ricci Frazer Harrison/Getty Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train.

25 of 29 Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown.

26 of 29 Ava DuVernay Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels.

27 of 29 George & Amal Clooney Steve Granitz/FilmMagic George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch.

28 of 29 Alicia Vikander Jon Kopaloff/Getty Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing.