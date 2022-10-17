Lifestyle Style See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala Hollywood's A list all showed up in their best looks for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. See all the glitz and glam ahead By Hedy Phillips Published on October 17, 2022 04:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty 01 of 29 Selma Blair VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip. 02 of 29 Lily Collins Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels. 03 of 29 Alexandra Daddario Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye. 04 of 29 Thuso Mbedu Kevin Mazur/Getty Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top. 05 of 29 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit. 06 of 29 Selena Gomez Jon Kopaloff/Getty Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala. 07 of 29 Olivia Wilde Jon Kopaloff/Getty Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail. 08 of 29 Natasha Lyonne Frazer Harrison/Getty Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch. 09 of 29 Michelle Yeoh Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag. 10 of 29 Leslie Mann VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist. 11 of 29 Laura Dern Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels. 12 of 29 Kerry Washington Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama. 13 of 29 Keke Palmer Amy Sussman/WireImage Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1. 14 of 29 Kaia Gerber Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves. 15 of 29 Julia Roberts Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala. 16 of 29 Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair. 17 of 29 Jodie Turner-Smith Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown. 18 of 29 Jessica Chastain Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape. 19 of 29 Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/Getty Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots. 20 of 29 Hailey Bieber Jon Kopaloff/Getty Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry. 21 of 29 Glenn Close Frazer Harrison/Getty Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch. 22 of 29 Emma Stone Kevin Mazur/Getty Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels. 23 of 29 Eiza Gonzalez Frazer Harrison/Getty Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle. 24 of 29 Christina Ricci Frazer Harrison/Getty Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train. 25 of 29 Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown. 26 of 29 Ava DuVernay Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels. 27 of 29 George & Amal Clooney Steve Granitz/FilmMagic George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch. 28 of 29 Alicia Vikander Jon Kopaloff/Getty Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing. 29 of 29 Allison Janney Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Allison Janney wears a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown with jewels and a fun red lip color.