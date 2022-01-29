These Flattering Abercrombie Jeans Are Peak '90s Nostalgia — and They're 60% Off Right Now
When you think about Abercrombie, you probably envision loud music blasting through a dark store that smells strongly of cologne and — most definitely — a preppy polo with a moose on it. But have you heard the news? Abercrombie is cool again, and not only are the giant photos of shirtless men gone, but the clothing is actually super stylish. Specifically, Abercrombie jeans are quickly becoming a popular choice for denim.
The secret is out: Abercrombie jeans are top-of-the-line. They're comfortable, flattering, and typically under $100. And right now, an on-trend pair of mom jeans is over 60 percent off, so it's the perfect time to snag your own pair and see what all the hype is about. The Abercrombie High Rise Mom Jean typically costs $99, but the medium wash is currently on sale for just $40.
The medium wash of these jeans is super versatile — you can wear them with neutral tops in the fall and winter and bright colors and prints in the spring and summer. Also, the trail of buttons adds interest and the high waist is oh-so-flattering. If you fall on the curvier side, Abercrombie offers a fit of jeans called Curve Love, which feature a two-inch wider cut in the hips. And guess what? These Abercrombie mom jeans are on sale in the Curve Love style, too.
But if you're looking for lighter washes, don't worry. This exact pair is available in five other light washes, three of which include casual rips, plus black and light grey. Mom jeans are having a serious moment (did you know TikTokers are shunning skinny jeans?) so, if you haven't scooped up your own pair yet, it's time. The straight cut is non-restrictive and casual, but you can always dress it up with booties, a form-fitting or ruched top, and jewelry.
Oh, and if you aren't totally sold on the mom jean style, Abercrombie has hundreds of different jeans available ranging from straight to skinny to '90s relaxed fits. So, if you're in the market for some new denim, look no further than Abercrombie. We know, it's hard to believe, but the rumors are true: Abercrombie is back and better than ever.