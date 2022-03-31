Abercrombie & Fitch's Rise and Fall Explored in Explosive Trailer for New Netflix Doc

Netflix is pulling back the curtain on one of America's most recognizable retail brands in their newest must-see documentary, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of its trailer!

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch follows the clothing company's popularity in the late '90s and early '00s, and how controversy surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring affected the company's signature all-American image.

The documentary film, which debuts in April, comes from director-producer Alison Klayman, and features interviews with dozens of industry insiders and former A&F employees, executives, and models.

In its trailer, participants discuss how Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late '90s and early '00s, teens everywhere flocking to the stores to soak up a shopping experience marked by dark mood lighting, pulsating dance music, a strong signature scent, and shirtless male jocks standing guard at every entrance.

The brand was "selling a potent mix of sex and wholesomeness," Netflix noted in a release. But getting a seat at the proverbial cool kids' table came at a cost, when the brand began firing people on the basis of their looks.

Complaints ensued that the company was only catering to the "young, thin, and white" aesthetic, with outspoken CEO Mike Jeffries famously barking back about criticism that the brand didn't carry sizes above size 10 by saying, "a lot of people don't belong in our clothes."

"Abercrombie & Fitch said, 'We go after the cool kids. If they didn't look a certain way, they didn't belong in our clothing,' " one commentator explains in the trailer. "Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."

"Exclusion was the root of their success," it's said in the trailer. "Abercrombie rooted themselves in discrimination at every single level. There's a reason people liked that brand. Exclusion is part of our society."

Throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, the brand faced several lawsuits, accusing a 2004 class-action suit in which they were accused of discriminating against African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, and women by preferentially offering positions to Caucasian males. The brand agreed to a $40 million settlement, and revised its hiring policies as a part of it.

One lawsuit, filed in 2009 and involving a teen who was told her hijab violated the store's "look policy" when she applied to work there, when all the way up to the Supreme Court.

"[Abercrombie] had some really troubling behavior," says one in the documentary, another adding, "They didn't invent evil, they didn't invent class, they just packaged it."

Klayman also released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the making of the film.

"While I was working on this film, I learned that whenever I mentioned Abercrombie & Fitch to someone, I was going to hear something personal. About first kisses and teenage insecurities. About where they grew up and how much money their family had. About their relationship to beauty standards, race and sexuality. About belonging," Klayman said. "This film is for everyone who came of age in those years when the brand and its exclusionary vision of what it meant to be 'all-American' were touchstones in the culture.

"t's an interesting time to come back to Abercrombie. Social media has transformed the way that brands and consumers relate. It's hard to imagine a clothing line dictating taste to American teens like Abercrombie did. And while today many brands are trying to associate themselves with diversity and social justice, it's sobering to recall how successful Abercrombie got with its undisguised embrace of white elitism. It's my hope that by taking a clear-eyed look at Abercrombie's rise and fall we can see ourselves a little more clearly in the present too."