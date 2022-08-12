'Abbott Elementary' Star'' Sheryl Lee Ralph Hasn't Picked Out An Outfit for the Emmys: 'I Have Nothing'

With exactly a month to go, Sheryl Lee Ralph has no idea what she'll be wearing to the Emmy Awards, she revealed on Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"I don't even have a pair of shoes," the Abbott Elementary star, 65, tells Rubenstein. "I need to get it together."

That's not to say she's not taking it seriously, though; she and her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice are starting to strategize.

"My daughter does a lot of styling for me," Ralph said on the podcast. "She was like, We gotta get somebody, the right person, to make you fabulous on that red carpet."

And no matter what they land on, you can be sure Ralph will be making an entrance to remember.

"I love to slay a red carpet," Ralph explained. "I love the walk. I love the preparation of it all: Depending upon what side of the car you will be getting out, where is the red carpet? Is that leg in a beautiful shoe? Does the leg come out first and then you turn and you stand and is the train endless? I don't know, but I can see it in my head!"

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Ralph has been nominated her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal as Barbara Howard on the hit ABC comedy, and said that she's enjoying all the positive attention she's received for her role on the hit show.

"It feels better than you think," Ralph said. "It is so much of a good vibe. It is so much excitement. I'm tired, I'm happy, I'm busy, I'm confused. I'm overwhelmed. I am so many things all at once and I am loving the moment. Love, love, loving the moment."

Ralph's enthusiasm and excitement was on full display in a clip she shared of the moment she found out she was nominated.

Ralph spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year, saying she and her Abbott Elementary costars are genuinely friends.

"I've done a lot of series. This does not happen very often to actors," said Ralph. "You are not often — if ever — put in a group of people who actually like each other, who actually look forward to seeing each other. It's not hype. It's not fake. We fit together like a zipper. We just lock perfectly together, and it is a dream come true for all of us."

Speaking about her role as Barbara Howard, the actress feels the sitcom is particularly special because it shines a light on education and the real-life teachers who devote their lives to it.

"The whole heart, message and theme of Abbott Elementary is important for a time like this," says Ralph, whose role was written specifically for her by co-star and show creator Quinta Brunson.

The cast of Abbott Elementary. Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

Abbot Elementary made its debut in December 2021 as a midseason entry. Created by Brunson, the mockumentary sitcom follows a dedicated group of Philadelphia-based teachers and their daily lives working at one of the worst public schools in the country.

The hit comedy series also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti. Season 2 premieres Sept. 21.

