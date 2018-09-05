Aaron Rodgers and Colin Jost Try to One-Up Each Other in IZOD's Hilarious New Commercial

Courtesy IZOD

Fall fashion ad season is here, and supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid have to make room for some new talent. There are two famous faces that are bringing a fresh — and hilarious — new perspective to the fall ad landscape this year, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The unlikely duo teamed up to star in a fun new commercial for IZOD’s fall campaign in which they spoof the traditional menswear commercial (while still wearing the brand’s classic pieces, of course). Models playing football in nice sweaters and vests? Check. An over-the-top catch during a friendly game of backyard football? Yep, that’s in there too. They even have the overly confident show-off at a party, played brilliantly by Jost.

“We just liked the idea of undermining all the tropes you see in those kind of commercials,” Jost tells PEOPLE about the new commercial, which he helped write. (Watch it above!)

The Weekend Update co-anchor says the process wasn’t too far off from his work writing commercial parodies for SNL. “It’s not exactly the same, but it certainly draws on similar things,” he explains. “I end up watching a lot of commercials early on in our SNL season, as we try to think of some commercial parodies.”

For Rodgers, once he read the script he knew he wanted to be a part of the project.

“I was pretty pumped to be able to do a commercial that wasn’t your standard straight-to-camera deadpan,” he tells PEOPLE. “That’s the beauty in the creative — comedy is often about making fun of yourself and being able to find the humor in everyday situations and this takes clichés in commercials and pokes fun at the stereotypical things you usually see in them.”

Courtesy IZOD

The pair have a rivalry throughout the commercial which made it all the more fun to film — even though they shot their scenes on different days.

“I saw what he had done, and it was really funny, so it pushed me to figure out new things that I could do with him that could be fun,” says Jost, who filmed a day after Rodgers. “It was kind of surreal to build a rivalry with someone that you were not on the same set as, but he was great.”

“I couldn’t wait to see how it all came together once Colin did his stuff,” adds Rodgers.

“It was actually really fun to make,” says Jost. “It was one of my favorite, I’d say, filming experiences of my life.”

Courtesy IZOD

In addition to their acting skills and ability to model the fall/holiday collection flawlessly (which all ranges from $28 to $98 and is available at retailers including Kohl’s, JCPenney and IZOD.com) both men are natural fits to represent the brand, thanks to their simple yet stylish approaches to dressing.

“Comfort is number one for me,” says Rodgers. “There are a few times throughout the year where I have to dress up and wear a suit and tie or a tux but for me it’s jeans and a T-shirt or sweater. It’s not in-your-face over-the-top with crazy color schemes, it’s just what’s comfortable and practical.”

Plus for his location, it’s all about function. “In Green Bay the weather’s rough so it kind of limits you after November on what you can wear, so it’s a lot of sweaters and vests and coats. Winter wear is pretty normal around here.”

And Jost’s style mantra isn’t too far off from Rodgers’. “I like things that are simple and that look pretty classic,” he says. “I don’t take any big swings in fashion. I just like things that fit well, and are comfortable, and are not flashy or weird in some way. I don’t like a lot of bells and whistles.”

So will these two new fashion models ever finally meet in person? Looks like it.

Rodgers would “100 percent” be up for hosting SNL one day, and Jost says he thinks Rodgers would make a great host.

“I’m almost surprised he hasn’t done it before, but I think it’d be great,” says Jost. “I have a lot of aunts and uncles that also want to host SNL, so I’ll have to go through those requests first.”

–with reporting by Lindy Segal