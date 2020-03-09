Aaron Carter‘s latest ink is a tribute to his girlfriend Melanie Martin.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old singer show off his new face tattoo of Martin’s name in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, filmed at a Japanese restaurant, as Carter talks about what a “nice guy” he is, Martin reaches over to touch the pop star’s face, showing off a tattoo over his right eyebrow baring her first name.

“Melanie,” she coos, tagging Carter’s Instagram account in the caption along with two red heart emojis.

Image zoom Aaron Carter Melanie Martin/Instagram

RELATED: The Craziest Stories Behind These 8 Celebrity Tattoos

Fans also got a closer look at Carter’s latest body art when Los Angeles-based colorist Brandon Peach post pictures of the pop star’s new hairdo on his Instagram over the weekend, captioning one shot, “Had so much fun hanging out with this guy and bringing him back his signature bright blonde.”

In the photos, Carter can be seen with Martin’s name inked on his face as he gazes off in the distance.

The “Fool’s Gold” crooner’s new ink is just one of the many designs he has on his face. Last year, he got a tattoo of woman inked down one side of his face.

The artwork — which joined various other tattoos over his body — stretches all the way down the side of his face, connecting with his existing neck tattoo and including a portion that extends underneath his eye.

RELATED: Aaron Carter Says Bisexuality Confession Was ‘Misconstrued’: ‘I See Myself Being with a Woman’

Carter made his relationship with Marin Instagram official in January, sharing a photo of them together on the social media platform with the caption: “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining 🦁.”

In February, Carter opened up about their blossoming romance in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Were [sic] still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That’s what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life.”

“I’ve never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you’ve shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it,” he continued. “You all can talk all the s— you want and call me names and slander me. But we all know what it is. I just want to move forward in the best way possible.”

RELATED: Aaron Carter Reveals How He Overcame His Demons in Treatment: ‘I Definitely Hit a Rock Bottom’

Carter went on to share that Martin has moved in with him, telling his followers, “Melanie and I have the same goals in life. I’m just showing her a different side of love that I myself am not accustomed too. So that’s why I made it a point to do things differently. Obviously my sweetheart and I have different lifestyles. She moved in with me and has been communicating at least 12 hours a week to be home.”

He added, “She’s a blessing her love is worth it. And that’s what means the most to me.”

Later that month, Carter shared a selfie of him and Martin posing on railroad tracks. “This relationship will NOT be derailed all aboard choo choo,” he captioned the picture.

Carter was previously linked to artist Lina Valentina.