The Quality of This Spring Cardigan Is ‘Outstanding,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

The ¾-sleeve cropped sweater is made from a viscose-nylon fabric blend that reviewers say looks "beautifully crafted." Many can't believe how "outstanding" the material feels considering the low cost, adding that the ribbed sleeves and hem make it seem much more expensive than it is. It's acquired nearly 3,000 perfect ratings from fans who say the soft and stretchy cardigan can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions. For many, it's easily become a staple in their daily lives, and many shoppers have purchased the sweater in multiple colors. Reviewers also say it holds up well through repeated washes.