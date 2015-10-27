A Vision in White: Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns at the InStyle Awards
Labor Day has come and gone, and
Alessandra
Ambrosio
has yet to put away the white – thankfully.
The Brazilian babe commanded attention on the red carpet at Monday night’s InStyle Awards in a snowy yet sexy gown.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Her enviable figure was on full display in the curve-hugging Alexandre Vauthier Couture number which featured halter-style, jewel-laden straps. They criss-crossed over her toned back, while the dress’s diamond-shaped side cut-outs skimmed the model‘s tanned gams.
The dress’s white fabric featured an intricate striped pattern created with strips of a silky, shiny material.
Ambrosio, 34, wore her brown locks piled high into a messy bun, with loose strands framing her face. She picked a classic smoky eye and peachy lip to balance out the ensemble.
Matt Baron/BEI
The fashionista wasn’t the only star to choose white for the inaugural Los Angeles event, which honored stars, stylists, designers and trendsetters who define the red carpet.
Miranda Kerr
and a very-pregnant
Kim Kardashian West
also went for the shade.
In a white Valentino caped gown (suspiciously similar to a black dress she donned over the summer), the reality star joked about her 7-month belly after she posed alongside the supermodels, singer
Selena Gomez
, makeup artist
Charlotte Tilbury
and
Olivia Culpo
.
“Feeling extra thin with all of the super models! LOL #InStyleAwards,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.
– Lindsay Kimble