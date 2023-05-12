Beyoncé Has Dazzling Custom Tiffany & Co. Earpieces for Her Sold-Out Renaissance World Tour  

There was no doubt Beyoncé's The Renaissance World Tour was going to be a knockout in the style department — and it should also be no surprise that the superstar leveled up on our already-high expectations.

On Wednesday night, the 32-time Grammy winner kicked off her circuit of sold-out shows in Stockholm, Sweden.

Just on her first stop alone (which also marked the musician's first solo concert in seven years) Beyoncé, 41, delivered a 36-track setlist on a stage built for a superstar while wearing a wardrobe of avant-garde designer looks, including a buzzy Mugler bee costume (apt for the queen of the Beyhive), iridescent David Koma ensembles and several Loewe outfits, paired with boots by Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

But what even eagle-eyed style savants might have missed throughout the Renaissance fashion extravaganza was the musician's blinged-out Tiffany & Co. in-ear monitors, which performers wear to make sure they can hear their band and sound mixes safely in a loud stadium.

A tour photo diary shared to Beyoncé's website gives a closer glance of the sparkling in-ear accessory.

In one behind-the-scenes photo, the "Cuff It" singer smiles while showing off the sparkly, and slightly holographic, earbud matching her delicate "ear party" jewelry and chrome winged eyeliner.

The second shows a full look at the pair nestled in a black case alongside that signature Tiffany & Co. blue pouch.

The singer's partnership with Tiffany & Co. goes back more than a year; last April, the former Destiny's Child member became the first person to ever wear Tiffany & Co.'s most expensive diamond necklace: "The Historic 1939 World's Fair Necklace," which was centered around the 80-carat Empire Diamond.

She wore the jaw-dropping piece while attending her Oscars afterparty with husband JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont, to which she also wore a barely-there Celia Kritharioti mesh gown with a waist-high slit and seductive sequin placements.

Later in 2022, the power couple – who share daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – were named ambassadors of the label.

Beyoncé has both teamed up with her music producer and rapper husband in the ads, as well as starred solo in the brand's Lose Yourself in Love campaign.

PEOPLE got an exclusive look at the photos, which emanate the fabulous disco vibes of her seventh studio album – including the jewel-encrusted horse on which Beyoncé sits poised, a hallmark of new era.