92-Year-Old Husband Sweetly Dyes His Wife's Roots While They Self-Isolate During Coronavirus

Since most hair salons have had to shut down as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one husband has gone viral online thanks to the heartwarming way he’s taking care of his wife’s beauty needs during the outbreak.

While staying home and social distancing, a 92-year-old man named Ezra adorably dyed his 89-year-old wife Beloved’s roots in a photo that was shared on Facebook by their grandson Yael Shapira Avraham.

In the translated Facebook caption, Avraham said: “These are my grandparents. He is 92 years old (may we be healthy). In every situation, my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed. You don’t see things like this every day.”

After the photo began to go viral internationally, Avraham told Metro.co.uk: “The picture reflects all their love as he dyes her hair, smears her nail polish. They were really excited to see themselves on TV.”

Even celebrities fell in love with the couple’s adorable dynamic. Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented on an Instagram post of Ezra and Beloved. “Kroy and I in 40 years lol,” the Bravo star wrote referencing her husband of eight years, Kroy Biermann.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and color your hair yourself at home, industry experts shared their best tips and tricks to make the process as easy as possible.

Longtime hairstylist and founder and CEO of ColorProof Color Care Authority Jim Markham suggests first getting in touch with your colorist for advice. “They know your hair type and needs,” Markham tells PEOPLE. “Hair color is a tricky science and best left to professionals, however in desperate times, make sure to do your research, select your ideal brand and best shade, and thoroughly read all the instructions before starting to avoid mishaps.”

“Before attempting to color your hair at home it’s important that you understand what color your hair is. Are you a medium warm brown, a light cool blonde, etc.? Once you understand that, you can go on to select your color,” says celebrity colorist and Garnier brand ambassador Nikki Lee. “You must pay attention to the side of the box. If your current hair color isn’t on the side of the box then that shade won’t work for you.”

As for choosing the correct box color, Markham adds: “Choose one that does not stray too far from your natural color. A good rule of thumb is to stay within a half a shade to one shade lighter than your natural color.”

