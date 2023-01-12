'90s Models: Where Are They Now?

02 of 13 Cindy Crawford GEtty (2) Between the flawless hair, almond-shaped eyes and that signature mole, it's not hard to see why Cindy Crawford became the face of everything from Pepsi to Revlon during the '90s. And the 56-year-old has passed those All-American good looks to the next generation: Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has also stepped into the modeling industry, working with Alexander Wang, Celine and featuring in a Beats by Dre campaign. Crawford also shares son Preston with husband Rande Gerber.

03 of 13 Linda Evangelista Arthur Elgort/Condé Nast/Shutterstock; Taylor Hill/Getty At the height of her fame, Linda Evangelista, a regular on high-fashion runways and in photo spreads, was best known for saying she didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000. These days, the supermodel is creating awareness around possible dangers of the "fat-freezing" procedure, CoolSculpting. In 2021, the 57-year-old sued CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages after she was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) and was left "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured" following the procedure. She settled the case in July 2022 and spoke to PEOPLE about the trauma. Evangelista shares son Augustin with ex Francois-Henri Pinault.

04 of 13 Christy Turlington Arthur Elgort/Condé Nast/Shutterstock; Dave Kotinsky/Getty A member of "The Trinity" alongside Campbell and Evangelista, Christy Turlington was another face you couldn't escape in early '90s Calvin Klein ads. She modeled for the brand again in 2013, when she stripped down in ads for CK's intimates collection. Today, her high cheekbones and famous green eyes are still mainstays on major campaigns and international magazines. The 54-year-old recently served as one of the covergirls for W Magazine's 50th Anniversary issue and was a model for Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama. Off the catwalk, she runs the organization Every Mother Counts, which strives to improve maternal care worldwide, and is mom to kids Grace and Finn with husband Ed Burns.

05 of 13 Tatjana Patitz Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty; Gisela Schober/Getty Like Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista and Turlington, Tatjana Patitz rose to prominence in the late '80s and early '90s as one of the original supermodels, making her big splash with her 1990 black-and-white cover for British Vogue. She continued to lend her talents to the likes of Etro, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Chanel throughout the 2010s before stepping back from the spotlight to raise her son, Jonah Johnson, and become a self-proclaimed environmental crusader. Patitz died in January 2023 at the age of 56 from breast cancer.

06 of 13 Tyra Banks Guy Marineau/Condé Nast/Shutterstock; Noam Galai/Getty Much like Campbell, Tyra Banks was a staple on the Fashion Week runways back in the day. Not only was she a known face for Versace, Chanel and later on, Victoria's Secret, she also starred in Michael Jackson's iconic video for Black or White at the genesis of her career. Always multifaceted, Banks has turned her time on the runway into a lucrative career in TV, from her eponymous talk show to creating, hosting and executive producing America's Next Top Model. The 49-year-old mom of son York, 7, currently co-hosts Dancing with the Stars.

07 of 13 Kate Moss Getty (2) The ultimate trendsetter, Kate Moss had the '90s girls running to their nearest department stores to cop a pair of Calvin Klein jeans. The supermodel lent her signature good looks to campaigns for all the big fashion houses: Dior, Burberry, Chanel, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, the list goes on. Now, 48-year-old Moss plays mentor to her daughter Lila Moss, who is following in her heels. The 20-year-old, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack, has already been on several high-profile runways and even recreated her mom's famous 1992 Calvin Klein campaign.

08 of 13 Amber Valletta Getty (2) Before Jennifer Lopez made a splash with that jungle print Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys, it was Amber Valletta who debuted it on the runway during the design house's spring/summer 1999 show. And she has not strayed far from her fashion roots: Her aesthetically pleasing Instagram page is chock full of pictures of her still modeling, hanging with other fashionable friends such as Kate Moss and Shalom Harlow and showcasing her different travels. She has one son, Auden, with ex Chip McCaw.

09 of 13 Helena Christensen Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Long before Miranda Kerr, the Danish model's brunette waves and green eyes caused a stir, especially after her romp in the sand opposite Chris Isaak in his 1991 music video "Wicked Games." More than 20 years later, Helena Christensen is proving she hasn't lost her "it" factor. For her 54th birthday on Christmas Day, the supermodel shared clips of herself having fun in the sun to mark the milestone. One video showed the birthday girl taking off her beautiful pink gown as she revealed a chic black swimsuit while standing next to a river. Another featured a clip of her climbing down the steps into the water before taking a dip. "Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun 🌊💝," she wrote in the Instagram caption. Christensen shares son Mingus with ex Norman Reedus.

10 of 13 Elle Macpherson Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media/Getty; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty After posing on the cover of Playboy and scoring the nickname "The Body" in 1994, Macpherson went on to grace the cover of not one, but five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Almost 30 years later, the Australian supermodel, 58, is sharing the secrets to her unwavering beauty and impeccable physique. "I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation," she wrote on Instagram in December 2022. "My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes - either guided, or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠" Macpherson and ex Arpad Busson share sons Arpad Flynn and Aurelius Cy.

11 of 13 Milla Jovovich (Original Caption) : 10/1995-New York, NY: Milla Jovovich models Todd Oldham's spring line. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Milla Jovovich walks the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) While Milla Jovovich modeled for the likes of Emporio Armani, DKNY, Chanel, Versace and more, it's her work in film that truly catapulted her into superstardom. The Ukraine-born multi-hyphenate was the star of the Resident Evil franchise, which consisted of six movies. After a three-year break from acting, Jovovich recently celebrated her 47th birthday on the set of Lost Lands which is written and directed by her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson. Together, they have three kids: Ever, Dashiel and Osian.

12 of 13 Claudia Schiffer Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock There's a reason why Liam Neeson's character in Love Actually is so obsessed with Claudia Schiffer: the woman does not age. The blonde bombshell's impeccable looks are so legendary she was immortalized as a Barbie in August 2022 in honor of her 50th birthday. Additionally, the fashion icon also teamed up with FRAME to commemorate her milestone birthday and designed two pairs of jeans for the brand. The denim merges her aesthetic with the luxury lifestyle brand's California cool-girl style, bringing her famed "supermodel-off-duty" look to the masses. Schiffer and her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, have kids Clementine, Cosima and Caspar.