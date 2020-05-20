These '90s-Inspired Fashion Finds Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As the saying goes, "history has a way of repeating itself," and this time we are so here for it. We've rounded up eight super stylish fashion finds that will take your wardrobe back in time in the best possible way.

Denim Mini Skirt

Image zoom Madewell

You can't go wrong with this denim skirt. Its simple style will be easy to match almost anything in your closet while the raw edges make us want to party like it's 1999. For a casual look, pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers or dress it up with clear sandals and statement earrings.

Buy It! Stretch Denim Straight Mini Skirt, $54.99 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com

Scrunchie Set

Image zoom Urban Outfitters

If there's one hair accessory you should add to your collection it's this pack of scrunchies. This set of five features a variety of neutral tones you'll be able to wear for almost any occasion. Wear the white option in a high ponytail with a flowy blouse and cropped dress pants, or leave it on your wrist (just in case you need to pull your hair back) and it'll double as a stylish bracelet.

Buy It! Days of the Week Scrunchie Set, $12; urbanoutfitters.com

Stretch Mom Jeans

Image zoom American Eagle

Available in regular, long, and short sizes, these mom jeans have a comfortable relaxed fit with a high-waist design that'll give you a confidence boost. Unlike most mom jeans, these are made with stretchy material that allows you to move without feeling super constricted. Plus, it's rare to find high-quality denim for less than $100, and these closet staples are less than $50! Some reviewers say they are "the perfect mom jean" but suggest ordering a size down to get the best fit.

Buy It! Stretch Mom Jean, $29.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

Jelli Slide Sandal

Image zoom Nordstrom

Another item on our list that'll bring back some nostalgia is this pair of jelly slide sandals. This option from Nordstrom puts a modern twist on an otherwise old-school pair of shoes by ditching the glitter and combining the slip-on fit with a platform design. We love this clear shade for its goes-with-anything possibilities.

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Jelli Slide Sandal, $44.95; nordstrom.com

Wide-Leg Overalls

Image zoom Gap

Perfect for casual, everyday outings, these overalls will be a staple in your closet year-round. On warm days, wear them with a colorful tank top and sandals, and as the weather starts to cool down, swap your tank for a striped long-sleeve tee and slip on a pair of sneakers. The best part is, they're made with soft denim and feature a wide-leg fit so you'll be comfortable all day no matter what activity you're doing.

Buy It! Wide-Leg Denim Overalls, $79.95; gap.com

Hair Clip Set

Image zoom Anthropologie

No matter what age you were in the '90s, you probably remember those colorful butterfly clips everyone put in their hair. This set of hair clips from Anthropologie comes in a pack of three and is a grown-up version that might become your new go-to accessory. Instead of bright colors, they feature a pretty tortoise design that'll go with practically any outfit you have.

Buy It! Eloise Tortoise Hair Clip Set, $18; anthropologie.com

Colorblock Windbreaker

Image zoom gap

It's time to set aside your worn-out lightweight jacket and make room for this padded windbreaker instead. Its energetic hues make it a standout piece on its own, but when you pair it with other bright colors it'll take your outfit to the next level. Or, you can opt to keep things simple and rock this stylish jacket with the mom jeans featured above.

Buy It! GapFit Anorak, $79.95; gap.com

Slip Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

Long gone are the days of sifting through your closet trying to decide what to wear for date night, because this slip dress from Nordstrom is a no-brainer. If you're looking to switch up your style, it's also available in pink and red. Now all you'll need is a gold choker to complete your '90s-inspired ensemble.

Buy It! Astr the Label Bonita Midi Slipdress, $118; nordstrom.com