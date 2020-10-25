These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are So Warm and Comfy, Shoppers Can’t Believe They’re Only $26

Trading in your tank tops for sweaters and your sandals for boots is a no-brainer this time of year. But one article of clothing you should also winter-proof is your leggings, and we found the perfect stylish pair for staying warm all season long.
The 90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings from Amazon have over 2,200 five-star customer ratings because they’re ultra-flattering, versatile, toasty-warm, and affordable at just $26. As one shopper put it, “These are a STEAL for a quality fleece legging…Your legs will thank you.”
Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings, $25.99; amazon.com
According to the product description, the fleece-lined leggings are “designed to feel like wearing your favorite sweatshirt on your legs.” Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend and lined with a super soft brushed fleece, they provide warmth and comfort without weighing you down. “I love love love these!” another customer wrote. “I was looking for leggings that were fleece lined, yet not bulky. These fit the bill perfectly.”
Other shoppers point out that they’re ideal for exercising outdoors. “These leggings are THE BEST for active days in cold weather,” according to an enthusiastic reviewer. “They flatter my figure with the fitted high waist, and are long enough (I’m 5’9”). The fleece lining is subtle, but enough to make a huge difference in cold weather. Paired with winter socks, boots, and a heavy jacket I’m ready to go. The pockets are an added bonus. It’s large enough to fit my iPhone snugly… it never falls out.”
“Best pair of cheap leggings, or any leggings, I’ve ever purchased!” another happy customer wrote. “They fit perfectly and are SO warm! They’re very well made and stretchy in all the right places (and, yes squat proof.)”
Available in 26 gorgeous colors, the leggings are available in two styles: with pockets and without. To winter-proof your activewear collection, add these $26 fleece-lined leggings to your cart ASAP.
