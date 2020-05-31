The Hidden Features on These $17 Lounge Shorts Have Amazon Shoppers Hooked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’re calling it now: Lounge shorts are going to be the unofficial summer 2020 uniform. Yes, it seems odd to wear anything but the lightest materials in sweltering heat, but since we’re going to be staying home this season, it makes sense to want something as lounge-worthy as our favorite sweatpants. Kate Hudson recently made a case for the cozy style and piqued our interest — and we’re not alone. Searches for lounge shorts have drastically increased in the past month.

If you’re one of those people browsing the internet for a pair, let us put these lounge shorts from 90 Degrees By Reflex on your radar. They have more than 2,400 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who swear they are the most comfortable thing they’ve ever owned and the “perfect casual summer shorts.” They’re currently topping Amazon’s best-sellers list in women’s casual shorts and are so popular, in fact, that the brand has noted that it often sells out of its inventory very quickly.

Crafted from a polyester and spandex blend with moisture-wicking technology, the shorts are lightweight and breathable, making them great for working out and lounging around the house alike. And unlike most shorts that ride up, this pair doesn’t thanks to its longer length, fitted thigh design, and interlocked seams (a hidden feature that also helps prevent rubbing and chafing). These are just some of the many reasons why reviewers are raving about them.

“I was not expecting to love these shorts, but I do,” one wrote. “I bought them just to sleep in, but the fit and the length would be great for the gym. They're short enough to allow full movement, but long enough that you won’t be worried about putting on a show. They’re fitted around the thigh, too, so no awkward, revealing gaps. Plus, they have POCKETS.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! 90 Degree By Reflex Soft and Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts with Pockets and Drawstring for Women, $14.99–$16.99; amazon.com

Another chimed in, “These are now my go-to shorts for all of my hiking excursions! They are light, comfortable, and dry quickly when they get wet. I love that they have two deep pockets to put my phone and keys in. These shorts also do not ride up on me. We’ve all had shorts that ride up your thighs when walking and bunch up in very uncomfortable places. They don’t do that!”

The best part about the 90 Degree by Reflex shorts is that they’re super affordable — like, so affordable, you could get them in every color. Depending on which you choose, the most you’ll pay for a pair is $17. They’re available in sizes XS to 3X in heathered gray, navy, black, and olive.

In case you need one more reason to make the purchase, just read this review: “Buy these and you won’t regret it! As soon as I tried them on, I was hooked. They’re somewhat thick and very stretchy with great pockets. The day I bought the grey pair, I went on Amazon to see if they carried other colors and, just my luck, they did. I plan on buying the black pair as well. The quality is great and they're the most comfortable shorts I’ve ever owned.”