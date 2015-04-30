Kristin Cavallari‘s street style looks often put her in our ‘Love Her Outfit’ gallery. But even the designer and stylish mom of Jaxon Wyatt, 10 months, and Camden Jack, 2½, will admit that her fashion sense wasn’t always super sharp, and that she’s constantly turning to blogs and places like Pinterest for inspiration.

Now, Cavallari is helping the NFL (her husband is handsome Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler) launch its official Pinterest boards alongside Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus. The boards represent all 32 teams and include everything from game day outfit ideas to recipes to pet costumes and more. Below, Cavallari tells PEOPLE all about lending her fashionable eye to the new initiative, her biggest red carpet regret and more.

She thinks NFL fans need to get more involved in Pinterest

Each team now has their own board, so you can go on there and find style ideas. And I love it too because there’s “homegate” recipe ideas so you can find all kinds of drinks and food — it’s really a great place for everything. Every kind of fan will go on there and find something that they love.

She’s not superstitious about her game day outfit (or meal!)

“I’m pretty boring, but Jay has one. He usually eats sushi the night before a game. That’s been the last couple of years. But no, I don’t have anything. I guess I should get something.”

Her sons are really starting to get into game day style

“I love dressing my boys up every game, and get a ton of inspiration on Pinterest. Last year, my oldest son Camden really knew when Jay was on TV and he really understands it now, so it makes it a lot of fun. And this year I’ll take him to all the games, so it’s gonna be an exciting season.”

Jay picks out all his pre-game suits

“He’s actually really good when it comes to style, but sometimes he wants my opinion on which suit I like better, which is funny because if I say I don’t like something, he’ll wear it just to spite me.”

And he’s very honest when it comes to her wardrobe

“If I want his opinion he’ll give it to me. But there have been times that he says he doesn’t like something and I’ve worn it anyways.”

There’s one red carpet dress she really regrets

For the VH1 Big in 05 Awards, it looked like an ice skater dress. It had like a big sparkle cut out on the chest, and all these little pieces of fabric lying around on the dress — it was horrible.

She’s getting ready for long hair again

“My hair was long for so long so it was a really nice change to go short. But I do think I’m going to grow it out. I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m enjoying it still, but I think in the next year or so I’m just gonna be over it.”

She’s still holding on to her first pair of Loubs

“I’m the opposite of a hoarder — I love going in there [her closet] and getting rid of stuff. So I don’t think I have anything that’s too old. But I guess probably the first pair of Louboutins I bought when I was 18, that was a really big deal for me, to be able to afford my own pair of Louboutins. So I still have those.”

She’s almost done writing her new lifestyle book, Balancing on Heels

“I’m really, really excited for it. It’s been a lot, to be honest, but it’s been fun. The book has been great just because I can write whenever I want, and I typically write during naptime or after the boys go to bed, or Jay has taken the boys and watched them and given me a couple of hours in the afternoon to write, which has been really helpful. I’ve found it to be incredibly therapeutic, and I’m really excited for everyone to read it in the next year and have a peek inside my life.”

Watch Cavallari and Butkus’s Pinterest promos below. Are you going to be checking out the NFL Pinterest boards? Are you a fan of Cavallari’s style? Sound off below!

