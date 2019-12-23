9 Easy Ways to De-Stress During the Holidays

Massage Your Face
Gemstone rollers help stimulate blood flow and de-puff under eyes, plus they feel amazing on your face.
Buy It! Skin Gym Facial Roller, $42; ulta.com
Go for a Bright Lip
Audrey Hepburn said it best: “On a bad day there’s always lipstick.” Bold colors are an immediate mood boost.
Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick, $8.50; amazon.com
Smell Like a Spa
For an instant pick-me-up, apply a drop of essential oil (bergamot has a refreshing citrus aroma) to wrists and inhale deeply.
Buy It! Aveda Essential Oil + Base, $18; aveda.com
Stimulate Your Scalp
Soothe the tension at your roots by rubbing a few drops of this serum on your scalp.
Buy It! Renpure Tea Tree and Lemon Sage Scalp Serum, $8; target.com
Dry Brush Your Skin
Starting at your ankles and working upward, stroke skin softly before you shower to improve circulation.
Buy It! Goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush, $20; goop.com
Try a Quick Mani
This polish—which doesn’t require a base or top coat and dries in just over 60 seconds—makes a DIY job a breeze.
Buy It! Essie Expressie, $9; walgreens.com
Mask All Over
Netflix and hydrate! Coat damp hair with deep conditioner, and apply a face mask. Rinse after an episode of Friends.
Buy It! Eve Lom Time Retreat Face & Neck Sheet Mask, $17; sephora.com
Hit the Tub
There’s nothing like a bath to relax. Lush’s cult-classic bombs are sure to lift spirits as they fizz up.
Buy It! Lush Bath Bomb, $8; lushusa.com
Snuggle Up
Microwave this wrap for a minute, then drape it over your shoulders—the warmth and ginger scent can ease tense muscles.
Buy It! Origins Body Wrap, $45; at Origins counters