9 Easy Ways to De-Stress During the Holidays

Recharge in one minute or 30 so you can get back to the holiday cheer
By Jackie Fields
December 23, 2019 11:51 AM

Massage Your Face

Gemstone rollers help stimulate blood flow and de-puff under eyes, plus they feel amazing on your face.

Buy It! Skin Gym Facial Roller, $42; ulta.com

Go for a Bright Lip

Audrey Hepburn said it best: “On a bad day there’s always lipstick.” Bold colors are an immediate mood boost.

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick, $8.50; amazon.com

Smell Like a Spa

For an instant pick-me-up, apply a drop of essential oil (bergamot has a refreshing citrus aroma) to wrists and inhale deeply.

Buy It! Aveda Essential Oil + Base, $18; aveda.com

Stimulate Your Scalp

Soothe the tension at your roots by rubbing a few drops of this serum on your scalp.

Buy It! Renpure Tea Tree and Lemon Sage Scalp Serum, $8; target.com

Dry Brush Your Skin

Starting at your ankles and working upward, stroke skin softly before you shower to improve circulation.

Buy It! Goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush, $20; goop.com

Try a Quick Mani

This polish—which doesn’t require a base or top coat and dries in just over 60 seconds—makes a DIY job a breeze.

Buy It! Essie Expressie, $9; walgreens.com

Mask All Over

Netflix and hydrate! Coat damp hair with deep conditioner, and apply a face mask. Rinse after an episode of Friends.

Buy It! Eve Lom Time Retreat Face & Neck Sheet Mask, $17; sephora.com

Hit the Tub

There’s nothing like a bath to relax. Lush’s cult-classic bombs are sure to lift spirits as they fizz up.

Buy It! Lush Bath Bomb, $8; lushusa.com

Snuggle Up

Microwave this wrap for a minute, then drape it over your shoulders—the warmth and ginger scent can ease tense muscles.

Buy It! Origins Body Wrap, $45; at Origins counters

