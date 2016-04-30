8 Surprising Stars Who Have Never Been to the Met Gala (Like 5 Time Vogue Cover Girl Angelina Jolie!)

The Met Gala brings all genres of celebrities together for one night — A-list actors, musicians, fashion tastemakers and even reality stars. And while Donald and Melania Trump have hit the Met Steps seven times together, stars (and Vogue cover girls!) like Angelina Jolie, Adele and Jennifer Aniston have yet to attend Fashion Prom. Below, a list of celebs who we’re hoping to see at this year’s ball.

• Angelina Jolie: The actress may have five — count ’em FIVE — Vogue covers under her belt, but she’s yet to hit the famous Met Steps.

April 2002, The Shape Issue, shot by Annie Leibovitz

March 2004, The Power Issue, shot by Mario Testino

January 2007, shot by Annie Leibovitz

December 2010, shot by Mario Testino

November 2015, shot by Annie Leibovitz

• Jennifer Aniston: We’re still holding out hope that three-time Vogue cover girl and PEOPLE’s reigning Most Beautiful Woman will make a cameo this year. After all, her husband Justin Theroux has attended in the past!

August 2002, The Age Issue, shot by Mario Testino

April 2006, The Shape Issue, shot by Mario Testino

December 2008, shot by Craig McDean

RELATED PHOTOS: Ultimate Met Gala Throwbacks: Amazing Looks You’ve Totally Forgotten About

• Olivia Palermo : The style setter is a front row staple at Fashion Month and is tight with fashion designer Valentino Garavani so it’s only a matter of time before she loses her Met V-Card.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty

• Adele: She stunned on the March 2016 cover of Vogue (shot by Annie Leibovitz), and that wasn’t her first. The powerhouse songstress also graced the cover back in March 2012, photographed by high-fashion duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

• Lauren Conrad : She’s a designer, author and social media maven (read: she checks all the boxes to get an invite.)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

• Melissa McCarthy: The award-winning actress broke through the fashion industry last year with her debut clothing line, and she’s been killing it on the red carpet recently. This is HER year.

BEI/Shutterstock

RELATED PHOTOS: Couture Couples! The Most Fashion-Forward Duos to Hit the Met Gala

• Carrie Underwood : The one thing the Met Gala is missing? Some country flair! And Carrie is way ahead on the tech-in-fashion trend. Remember her technicolor light up dress at the 2013 Grammys? (Catch a reminder below!)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty; John Shearer/Invision/AP (2)

“We wanted it to be artful and dramatic,” Underwood said of the dress. “I just like to stand still and sing sometimes, so this seemed like the best way I could do that and still create something visually attention-capturing.”

• Kelly Rowland: Maybe she’ll come as Beyoncé’s date this year?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tune in to PeopleStyle Monday, May 2, for all the up-to-the-minute coverage on the 2016 Met Gala!

Are you surprised these stars have not been to the Met Gala? Who do you hope to see this year? Share below!

–Brittany Talarico