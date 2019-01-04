Celebrities Are Obsessed With This Beloved Denim Brand From the 2000’s

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is a rare feat — mostly because we can never seem to find a pair that fits just right, looks super stylish, and is actually comfortable enough to wear all day. But alas, we’ve found a denim brand that has it all and is making a major comeback, thanks to some of our favorite Hollywood stars who can’t stop wearing it recently. And denim fanatics, you may have owned a pair of jeans from this brand in the early 2000’s back when it was ultra popular.

Enter: 7 For All Mankind, the brand that started the premium denim game on the west coast. “Sevens,” as it’s often referred to, got its start in 2000 and has since gained a cult following among stars like, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Kate Middleton, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, and Reese Witherspoon (to name a few).

Even Prince Harry loves 7 For All Mankind, and recently wore a pair of the brand’s straight-leg light khaki denim during his royal tour with Meghan Markle. The beloved denim brand never really disappeared, we only recently noticed its growing popularity among stars. And if the brand’s massive celeb portfolio isn’t enough to convince you that you need a pair of these jeans in your closet ASAP, just take a look at the insanely inexpensive price tag (i.e. you can get Selena Gomez’s High Waist Josefina Jeans for $89!).

Scoot your Levi’s over because because 7 For All Mankind should be making its way in your denim rotation. And good news: You can snag them from tons of your favorite retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and even Amazon (yes, Amazon actually has some really stylish finds!). Keep scrolling to shop the jeans right off your favorite celebs.

Selena Gomez

Juliano/X17online.com

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind High Waist Josefina With Angled Seams in Canyon Ranch, $89 (orig. $229); orchardmile.com

Lucy Hale

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind Alexa Crop Wide Leg Jeans in Luxe Vintage Flora, $119.40 (orig. $199); bloomingdales.com

Vanessa Hudgens

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind B(Air) Authentic Denim Edie With Cut Off Hem And Zip Fly In Fortune, $99 (orig. $199); orchardmile.com

Reese Witherspoon

Splash

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind Raw-Edge Ankle Skinny Jeans, $179; saksfifthavenue.com

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind b(air) Denim Ankle Skinny With Knee Slits in Black, $99 (orig. $179); 7forallmankind.com