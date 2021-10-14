7 Beauty Products Brie Larson Can't Live Without
The actress and Decorté Global Muse shares her favorites for glowing, gorgeous skin
Brie's Beauty Philosophy
"For me, makeup is a form of expression. I used to be scared of it, but now I have fun experimenting. I love testing bold colors or practicing a smoky eye, which by the way, is not easy! This past year I also integrated new skincare and self-care rituals into my life, like the practice of using a gua sha. It has major benefits for the skin and helps release tension."
Decorté Rouge Lipstick
"I loved working with Decorté on their latest campaign for the new lipstick collection. With 51 shades and 5 textures — as I came to discover! — there is definitely something for everyone. In the campaign, I'm wearing the shade 'Signature Red' in Satin texture which is bold, but doesn't look out of place."
Buy It! Decorté Rouge Lipstick, $35; decorte.com
Costa Brazil Vela Jungle Candle
"The scent of this candle is weirdly relaxing. I immediately feel calmer coming home to this on a stressful day."
Buy It! Costa Brazil Vela Jungle Candle, $165; livecostabrazil.com
Decorté AQ Meliority Radiance Repair Foaming Face Wash
"I love the feeling of this cleanser. I can build up a great foam and massage my skin during my daily face washes. It's gentle, but does the work to get rid of all the debris and makeup from long days on set."
Buy It! Decorté AQ Meliority Radiance Repair Foaming Face Wash, $95; decorte.com
Davines Minu Shampoo
"When I'm filming, my hair has constant heat, product and styling exposure. I've found this brand does a great job helping to keep it strong and healthy, and long-lasting color protection."
Buy It! Davines Minu Shampoo, $30; us.davines.com
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
"I'm a big fan of essential oils. This one smells amazing and it also looks beautiful in your home."
Buy It! Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $119; vitruvi.com
Manta Sleep Mask
"Sleep is an essential element to healthy skin and overall wellness. I travel with this mask everywhere and find it particularly helpful when I'm trying to acclimate to a new time zone."
Buy It! Manta Sleep Mask, $39.99; mantasleep.com
Green Tea
"Green tea has incredible overall health benefits and it is my go-to. It really helps skin as well with all its antioxidants."
