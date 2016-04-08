Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

5 Tips for Getting Lips Worthy of the MTV Movie Awards' Best Kiss

The MTV Movie Awards are almost here and while we can’t wait to see who takes this year’s Best Kiss honors, we admit we’re still swooning over Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ epic liplock at the 2005 ceremony.

While we can only dream of being on the receiving end of a smooch from Mr. Gosling, we can, at least, achieve a pout worthy of his pucker. Check out these tips for truly kissable lips.

1. Moisturize. One layer of Burt’s Bees’ Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm and dryness will be a thing of the past.

2. Tint time. Before putting on your favorite lip shade, rub a bit of rose-hued stain on your mouth to create a base for your color. You can also use Benefit’s Benetint on your cheeks for a naturally flushed look.

3. Define your line. Once your pout is soft and smooth, define its shape with an easy-to-use liner. The LAQA Lil’ Lip Duo gives you two color choices to best match your skin tone (or mood). Just draw your line, blot with a tissue and prepare for color.

4. Play up the pigment. We recommend going bold with MAC’s “Viva Glam” lipstick. It comes in six shades, so pick your favorite color and apply straight from the tube or with a brush for more precision.

5. Shine on. Awards shows always jazz things up a bit, which means … glitter! Dab as little or as much as you want of Make Up For Ever’s body shimmer (white or gold works best) and your pucker is complete.