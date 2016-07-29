5 Fashion Commandments Courtesy of Street Style Superstar, Jamie Chung

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Jamie Chung‘s Instagram feed is #OOTD heaven. The actress and fashion tastemaker is all about mixing high-and-low pieces and having fun with style. That’s why Fossil tapped her as one of the faces for its new ad campaign.

We caught up with the star at the brand’s #CampFossil event in N.Y.C. and she shared some of her style wisdom first hand.

Invest in a Good Watch

“A lot of the big designers use Fossil to manufacture their watches. So not only are they great quality and versatile styles, but they’re also accessible, ranging in price from $100 to $200. In college, I had this one Fossil watch that I never took off. It was square, on a burgundy strap. So the brand has a sense of nostalgia for me. When they approached to do a Fossil campaign, I was all in. The theme is about adventures and it’s about listening to your curiosity and liberating it.”

2. Always Travel with a Backpack (and a Body Spray)

“I feel like whenever I am traveling I need to have a backpack and a comfortable pair of shoes for exploring. And my other must-have is a good face or body spray. There’s this one company called Herbivore that I am dying over. They have this amazing rose hibiscus spray for your face. They have a coconut sea mist for your hair. They have this Aloe Vera spray for after the sun. I’m really into sprays. Also rosewater for when you’re traveling during the summer — it’s refreshing to have that.”

3. Never Wear a Scrunchie

“Fashion is so cyclical. I said I wouldn’t get into overalls. I got into overalls. But I will never wear a scrunchie again. I mean the mom jeans are super hot, all the sneakers are having a moment, but the scrunchie. I can’t do it.”

4. Consider Customizing Your Wedding Dress

“I collaborated with Monique Lhuillier for my wedding and it was really special. But really it was just two of her dresses — I just cut the top of one of them and put it on the bottom of another.”

5. Have a Back Up Pair of Wedding Shoes

“I had two costume changes. I wore Jimmy Choo to my wedding ceremony. Then switched to a pair from Stuart Weitzman. They were elegant and timeless.”

