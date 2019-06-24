Busy Phillips
“She’s 40, not dead.”
— captioning a photo from her birthday weekend on Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow, 46
“I am no longer in my 20s and 30s, I am 46 and I love being in my 40s. I think there is this incredible freedom that comes with a woman in her 40s and understanding that this is who I am and I’ve stopped worrying so much about what people think of me.”
— CNN panel at SXSW, March 2019
Reese Witherspoon, 43
“I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like ’em. I so prefer 43 to 25 … I have a point of view because I’ve been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn’t feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say. I’m 43 and I’ve had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I’d like to see in the world.”
— Allure, April 2019
Cindy Crawford, 53
“Part of the reason I wanted to [pose naked for Russell James’ book Angels] was that I thought, ‘At what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us?’ I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not? … I look back at some of my old Playboy pictures and I think, ‘Why wasn’t I walking around naked all the time?’ I’m not getting younger. So I want to celebrate who I am today.”
— PorterEdit, March 2019
Sharon Stone, 61
“You have to sit down and take a good look at yourself, particularly as you grow older and your face changes. People are afraid of changing; that they’re losing something. They don’t understand that they are also gaining something. I thought I lost the deep vortex on my eyelid that you have when you’re younger, but I gained almost a kind of beautiful abyss. As I lost the fullness in my face, I got in these great cheekbones. I can’t tell you how many doctors try to sell me a facelift. I’ve even gone as far as having someone talk me into it, but when I went over and looked at pictures of myself, I thought, What are they going to lift? Yes, I have come close — but, frankly, I think that in the art of aging well there’s this sexuality to having those imperfections. It’s sensual.”
— New You, March 2014
Connie Britton, 52
“People tell me the 50s are the best time – I’m ready. That whole stigma of being over 40 and not being sexy anymore is fake news. We’re more vibrant because we have experience, we know our bodies. I have a friend who says that you always want to make sure it’s your life that you’re living — it’s a constant mantra.”
— Good Housekeeping, May 2017
Helen Mirren, 73
“The best thing about being over 70 is being over 70. Certainly when I was 45, the idea of being 70 was like ‘Arghhh!’ but you only have two options in life: Die young or get old. There is nothing else. The idea of dying young when you’re 25 is kind of cool – a bit romantic, like James Dean. But then you realize that life is too much fun to do that.”
— AARP The Magazine (December/January 2016)
Naomi Watts, 50
“I feel so much better as a person now than I did in my 20s, but most of the time I feel like I’m still a kid. There are days you feel like you are on top of it and you are OK and at peace with it; then there are the days you still feel 28 inside — until you catch that reflection or see a photograph and realize you aren’t anymore.”
Jennifer Lopez, 49
“I feel like I felt when I was 28. My bones don’t hurt. I feel great. I actually feel better, more confident. When I was in my twenties, I wasn’t sure of myself. Now I can really stretch. I don’t have to stay in the box. At this point I can say to myself, ‘So what if I fall, so what?’ I’m going to get back up.”
Mariah Carey, 49
“I don’t acknowledge being in that age group [40s]. I have no idea what that means. I am eternally 12. I went walking in the street in a Stitch onesie the other night with my daughter. I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age. Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, ‘Why? Why do that?’ If I weren’t in the public eye, would you know how old I was?”
Halle Berry, 52
“We have to stop wanting to look like that decade before. We have to stop coveting that. Let it go and embrace it now and really be OK. It’s easy to say, I guess, but that’s the goal.”
Drew Barrymore, 44
“When I was a kid, I felt like I should be older because I was working and not really being a kid. Then when I was in my 20s, I was like, ‘I want to be a kid finally.’ Now, it’s the first time in my life that my age has met up with where my life is, and it’s perfect. I love being 40. I always felt not my age and now I feel my age and I love it. It feels comfortable.”
Jennifer Aniston, 50
“I’ve had more fun post-40 than I can remember – from a work point of view, a physical point of view, a psychotherapeutic point of view.”
Kate Winslet, 43
“I don’t feel old. I feel excited about being 40. You can get away with a lot more in your 20s. You can get away with having one too many vodka tonics, and you can wake up in the morning and not have a puffy face. I couldn’t go out now and get rip-roaring drunk; I’d take a week to recover and I value my life too much. Plus, I have children.”
Gabrielle Union, 46
“[My friend and I] were having this discussion the other day, somebody was like, ‘Uh, if I could just look like Kendall Jenner!’ I’m like, ‘Kendall Jenner is 12 years old [laughing], you are 44. Clearly you are going to need some other role models. You are going to kill yourself in an attempt to look like a child! It’s okay for Kendall Jenner to look like Kendall Jenner, and it’s okay for you to be fly and amazing and fit and a healthy 44-year-old woman.’ It’s okay to have a range of beauty ideals.”
Pamela Anderson, 51
“I’m excited about getting old. I feel like there’s much more freedom in aging and just going with the flow.”
Renée Zellweger, 49
“People don’t know me in my 40s. Perhaps I look different. Who doesn’t as they get older?! Ha. But I am different. I’m happy.”