Meghan Markle, Demi Moore, and More Celebs Love This Cashmere Brand — and It’s Having a Major Sale

Now’s around the time we would normally start shopping for new warm-weather clothes. But with social distancing keeping us indoors, our spring outfit inspo looks a little different this year. If, like us, you’ve been rolling out of bed in the same ole comfy clothes for the past month (hey, no judgement here), you’re probably due for some new pieces to lounge around the house in. And thanks to 360Cashmere’s incredible sale, you can score tons of soft and cozy staples for way less!

The celeb-loved brand’s Sale Lounge is filled with its coziest sweaters, tops, and cardigans for up to 88 percent off. Yes, we’re serious! The contemporary California-based knitwear brand was created by a fashion-loving family back in 2009 and has since caught the attention of countless celebrities: Meghan Markle wore the company’s star-print Stella sweater to the airport in 2016 (a style that’s no longer available), Kendall Jenner was spotted in its Skull Cashmere dip-dye sweater in 2015, and Demi Moore recently shared a photo on Instagram wearing its vintage-inspired Sivan pullover while lounging on her couch.

Cashmere pieces usually come with a hefty price tag, which is why it’s such a big deal that they are so cheap right now. What’s more is you can snag Moore’s exact style on sale for just $65 right now — since it was originally $391, that’s a whopping $329 off! The other pieces we’re eyeing include this chic tie-dye crewneck sweater for only $35 and this soft belted cardigan for 82 percent off. Yes, we know it seems strange to be buying sweaters in April, but we’re here for anything that keeps us feeling warm and cozy during these times of uncertainty (especially when the deals are this good).

There’s no promo code required to snag these pieces for less, so all you have to do is add them to your cart. While there’s no official end date for this sale, we suggest moving quickly on your favorite pieces because sizes are selling out quickly. Scroll down to shop six styles we’re obsessed with from 360Cashmere’s Sale Lounge — they’re all less than $100!

Buy It! Sivan Pullover, $65 (orig. $391); 360cashmere.com

Buy It! Soleil Sweater, $35 (orig. $288); 360cashmere.com

Buy It! Maikee Sweater, $75 (orig. $345); 360cashmere.com

Buy It! Thena Sweater, $75 (orig. $449); 360cashmere.com

Buy It! Adeline Cardigan, $90 (orig. $495); 360cashmere.com

Buy It! Margaret Sweater, $75 (oig. $391); 360cashmere.com

