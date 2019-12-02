36 Ugly Holiday Sweater-Wearing Celebs to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

 

‘Tis the season for stars to break out their most festively heinous holiday knitwear!
By Emily Kirkpatrick
December 03, 2019 04:59 AM

1 of 37

TORI SPELLING

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Tori’s holiday sweater is both festive and funny, with the words “Santa Works Hard But Kris Jenner Works Harder” written across the cheeky Kris-themed crewneck, found at Barstool Sports.

2 of 37

JONATHAN GROFF

Pawel Kaminski - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

The Mindhunter star picked out his festive threads at the Lancaster County Walmart for Live with Kelly & Ryan‘s “holiday sweater party” episode. “I was drawn to this sweater because I wanted to keep it classy with this bowtie,” he said on the show. “And there’s this ball attached and what I thought was so sweet when I bought it, is that it came with an extra ball, just in case this one falls off.”

3 of 37

ASHLEY TISDALE

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Ashley is putting her ugly sweater to good use by participating in Kmart’s #UglySweaterforBetter challenge. If you show off your ugly sweater on social media using the hashtag and tagging @Kmart and @stjude, Kmart will donate $1.00 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now that’s the way to spread holiday cheer! 

4 of 37

ILANA GLAZER

Ilana Glazer/Instagram

This summer Kendall and Kylie Jenner received immense backlash after superimposing their faces over images of famous musicians including Notorious B.I.G. without permission from his estate. But Ilana’s Biggie Smalls-themed holiday sweater comes with legitimate cred: Hers was designed by TeeTorious, which reinterprets images from original photographer Barron Claiborne. “No Bootlegs, just quality hip hop fashion,” the website states

5 of 37

MILA KUNIS

INSTARimages.com

There are only so many ugly sweater parties this holiday season, so sometimes you have to make the most of casual Friday like Mila with a Santa Claus and Christmas tree-theme pullover.

6 of 37

DAVID BECKHAM

David Beckham/Instagram

Leave it to the style-savvy star to find a Christmas sweater that’s anything but ugly, in his cheeky “Let It Snow” Game of Thrones crewneck. 

7 of 37

OZZY OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne/Twitter

It wouldn’t make sense for the rock legend to don just your average ugly Christmas sweater with elves or snowmen or reindeer this time of year. Instead, he wore this half cute, half frightening Gremlins one. 

8 of 37

MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The pop star decided to celebrate the holidays with a very on-brand pullover featuring lots and lots of pot leaves, bongs, and toking Santas.

9 of 37

2 CHAINZ

2 Chainz/Instagram

While the rapper can usually be found clad in his vast wardrobe of Gucci sweatshirts, occassionally he makes an exception for his best-selling Christmas sweater featuring a dabbing Santa, naturally.

10 of 37

DNCE

DNCE/Twitter

If there’s one thing we’ve always said about the holidays, it’s that they never include enough naked Joe Jonas. Thankfully, DNCE’s new ugly sweaters are here to fix all of that.

11 of 37

OLIVIA MUNN

Olivia Munn/Instagram

For when simple heinous knitwear just won’t do, go full-blown Frosty or go home.

12 of 37

KALEY CUOCO

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The actress’s unbridled joy at being clad in such a festive old-school ugly sweater is truly what this yuletide season is all about.

13 of 37

T.J. MILLER

What’s more festive than a shawl neck ugly Christmas sweater? Why, a coordinated Christmas bowtie, of course.

14 of 37

HOWIE MANDEL

Howie Mandel/Facebook

For all the “Challah back girls out” there, Howie has (at long last) created a Hannukah themed topper. Because ugly sweaters should be equal opportunity offenders for all religious denominations.

15 of 37

CRAIG ROBINSON

Craig Robinson/Twitter

A sweater for all the people on your naughty list.

16 of 37

CAMILA ALVES

iPix211/London Ent/Splash News Online

An ugly sweater and a dad joke all rolled into one.

17 of 37

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Cindy Ord/Getty

Whoopi doesn’t just like ugly holiday sweaters, she designs them (with her own collection available exclusively at Lord &  Taylor and Hudson’s Bay)

18 of 37

BEYONCE

Splash News Online

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing. When Beyoncé channels yuletide spirit, she goes full-on tannenbaum.

19 of 37

BLAKE SHELTON AND GWEN STEFANI

Raelynn/Instagram

The couple that wears sleighs together, stays together. (And yes, that’s Santa riding a unicorn on Gwen’s Tipsy Elves sweater.)

20 of 37

LAUREN CONRAD

Noel Vasquez/Getty

While the choice of slogan might be considered, er, ill-advised, at least this sweater’s heart is in the right place (and that place is The North Pole).

21 of 37

JOHN MAYER

John Mayer/Instagram

John Mayer takes his clothes Very Seriously. Which is why we think he’d appreciate us saying that his sweater is Very Seriously hideous.

22 of 37

KATE HUDSON

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Just like the KFC sandwich, when wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, it’s always best to … double down.

23 of 37

HAILEE STEINFELD

Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

The singer knows the most-Instagram-ready accessory for an ugly Christmas sweatshirt is an equally intense duckface.

24 of 37

OLIVE BECKHAM

David Beckham/Instagram

You’re never going to see the perennially chic Beckhams in matching ugly sweaters in their Christmas card, but apparently their new dog Olive didn’t get the memo.

25 of 37

MICHAEL SHANNON

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

We aren’t sure if this is what the song meant by “don we now our gay apparel,” but Michael seems happy with his choices, so we are too.

26 of 37

STELLA MAXWELL AND LILY-ROSE DEPP

Stella Maxwell/Instagram

If supermodels Stella Maxwell and Lily-Rose Depp can’t even make these holiday sweaters look stylish, what hope do the rest of us have?

27 of 37

JANE LYNCH

When the cat on your ugly sweater is wearing its own ugly sweater, that’s how you know you’ve found a purr-fectly meta topper for your holiday Febreze commercial.

28 of 37

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

As her Christmas gift to the world this year, Alessandra tried to convince us all she’s just one of us by sheathing her toned Victoria’s Secret Angel bod in some pretty hideous knitwear.

29 of 37

HILLARY CLINTON

Mike Holmes/Getty

Next year, she might be commander-in-chief. For now, she’s going to have to settle for commander-of-cheese (cheesy holiday attire, that is).

30 of 37

MEGHAN TRAINOR

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Why stop at an ugly Christmas sweater when you could go for an ugly sweater dress instead? Bonus points for looking like you actually wrapped yourself in string lights.

31 of 37

RENZO RUSSO

Renzo Russo/Instagram

Kim K’s great and all, but Diesel designer Renzo Russo knows if you really want to break the Internet, go Kris Kringle or go home.

32 of 37

SOFIA COPPOLA

MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock (

It’s A Very (Bill) Murray Christmas indeed for Sofia, who just officially won the holidays in a sweater emblazoned with the actor’s Scrooge-esque pout.

33 of 37

MATT DAMON

NBC

Only a man as tough as Jason Bourne could pull off a 3D Santa sweater (with a festive fringed collar!) this hideous.

34 of 37

SAM SMITH, DEMI LOVATO, NIALL HORAN & OLLY MURS

Olly Murs/Twitter

If one ugly Christmas sweater is good, this four-headed holiday horror is downright divine.

35 of 37

DEMI LOVATO

John Parra/WireImage

Demi obviously heard that “less is more,” and in the case of this scissored-off sweater, it’s definitely more of … something.

36 of 37

SNOOP DOGG

Twitter

“Rolling down the street, drinking eggnog, chewin’ on cake of fruit …” is how we imagine the second track on Snoop’s Christmas album to sound (the first, as you know, is “Winter Wonderland”).

