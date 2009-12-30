25 Hottest Hollywood Hair Change-Ups of '09
NICOLE RICHIE
“We have gradually been going darker over the last few months,” says George Papanikolas, Joico celebrity colorist for the Andy Lecompte Salon, who gave the new color she debuted this week. “We started with blond, went to an ombré hair with darker roots and lighter tips and then arrived at this rich sable brown.” The star also added sexy, shaggy bangs and several more inches.
KELLIE PICKLER
“The hair doesn t make the person, but it has been a shocker,” the CMA Awards told PEOPLE of her new hair color. “It’s been interesting with red hair because you can t wear the same things. It s an excuse to go shopping!”
TAYLOR SWIFT
Bye-bye curls, hello bangs! The turned out in N.Y.C., replacing her signature ringlets with long straight hair and a shaggy fringe that got you buzzing.
EMMA ROBERTS
“What better than to show off my new hair than in New York to see if, you know, blondes do have more fun!” the starlet told PEOPLE of trading her dark brown hair for honey-blonde to head to the set for a new role.
DREW BARRYMORE
The quirky didn’t stick to her conservative blonde bob for long – turning up to promote her film Whip It with ends dipped in black dye.
KATE HUDSON
For a few months the Hollywood rocked brunette hair – but went back to blonde just in time for the end of summer.
GINNIFER GOODWIN
The Big Love actress went for a big change, cutting off her bob for a short and sweet pixie do.
KIM KARDASHIAN
The blogged about her decision to lighten up from her natural black: “This time it s for real, guys! I went blonde!!!” she wrote.
KRISTEN STEWART
After channeling Joan Jett – complete with a mullet! – for a biopic about the rocker, the went back to Bella’s long locks to reprise her role in Eclipse.
ASHLEY TISDALE
“I loved being my natural color,” recently Tweeted after bleaching her brown hair blonde, explaining, “It[’]s for an upcoming project which I’m really excited to share with you soon. I love you all! Xoxo.”
KATHARINE MCPHEE
After giving us the exclusive on her short blonde hairdo, the waited more than a month to debut the new look in public.
RACHEL MCADAMS
The Time Traveler’s Wife did a little style shifting during Fashion Week, trading her brunette hair color for soft blonde.
KATE GOSSELIN
“Everybody wants it!” the reality boasted of her spiky asymmetrical hairdo in March. But it seems she liked a new curly style that she debuted on The View just as much, declaring on the show, “Isn’t it cute?!”
SOLANGE KNOWLES
“I. just. wanted. to. be. free. from. the. bondage. that. black. women sometimes. put. on. themselves. with. hair.” the singer Tweeted after she removed the blunt-banged wig she’d worn to an event the night before and showed off a natural, closely-cropped do on the streets of L.A.
MEGAN FOX
The action star does a Transformers-worthy red-carpet switch-up of her own on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet in ‘09! The previous year, she had gone for stick-straight layers, but slicked back the top and let the ends trail in loose waves for this time around.
CASSIE
The singer declared on Twitter that she shaved off one side of her long hair this week, “B/C I WOKE UP AND FELT LIKE IT!!! YEEEAHHH!!! LOL :)”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
The departed from the dark auburn hair that she wore for months and tried out a softer strawberry blonde look.
BRITNEY SPEARS
For weeks, the rocked dark brunette locks, but quickly went back to her signature blonde.
SELENA GOMEZ
“I cut it yesterday,” the Disney star told PEOPLE.com about her new highlighted bob. “I was sitting down in the chair, and I was going to ask for the same thing: little extensions, curling it, long.” But on the spur of the moment, she says, “I just cut it – cut it off! It feels good.”
TYRA BANKS
Forget those signature sleek tresses! To celebrate the Met Gala, the supermodel went avant-garde with a chignon plopped stylishly above her forehead.
HALLE BERRY
After trimming her long hair into a bob for spring, Berry got set for summer by chopping off even more inches for a pixie cut reminiscent of the short style she wore early in her career.
KATE BECKINSALE
She may be known for having one of the best heads of hair in Hollywood, but that didn’t stop the actress from changing up her look with blunt bangs for an N.Y.C. fashion event.
FERGIE
The singer told PEOPLE.com that ditching her signature blonde waves for a sleek dark brown do was inspired by recent changes in her life. “I’m in a new place in my life and just evolving,” she said, “and I wanted a change.”
KATIE HOLMES
The style-shifting star briefly said bye-bye-bob, adding at least a foot of lush length to her cut for the Tokyo premiere of Valkyrie.
ANGELINA JOLIE
All about relaxed, soft waves at the Golden Globes, the Best Actress nominee pulled her hair back into a regal cascade of curls for the Oscars red carpet early in ‘09.