Amazon Just Dropped a $28 White Sneaker That Looks Identical to Kate Middleton’s Beloved Comfy Pair

White sneakers have long reigned as a quintessential wardrobe staple — from chunky dad sneakers to canvas lace-ups, the trendy sneakers have graced the feet of cool girls like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber to celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba. Even Kate Middleton is a fan of the fashionable (and practical) footwear.

If you follow the Duchess’ style as closely as we do, you might have noticed that her beloved Superga sneakers have been making a regular appearance in her shoe rotation. This summer alone, the Duchess wore the white canvas sneakers twice during royal outings — most recently to the King’s Cup Regatta charity sailing race in August. However, the Supergas have been in Kate’s closet for years, dating as far back as 2016 when she was first spotted in them during her royal tour in Canada.

The white canvas sneakers frequent her feet so much, it’s safe to say she’s a Superga devotee (and Princess Diana was, too). While Superga sneakers aren’t insanely expensive, retailing for $65, we’re always on the hunt for cheaper versions of anything the royals wear. And we found a pair of white canvas sneakers that look nearly identical to the Duchess’ favorites for half the price.

Amazon recently launched its own line of affordable shoes, known as 206 Collective, which includes versatile, timeless styles for men and women. While browsing through, we discovered the Carla Lace Up casual sneaker, which looks to be a mix between Kate’s Supergas and the classic Keds sneaker with its similar sleek silhouette and flexible rubber outsole. Besides getting free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime, the best part is that they’ll only cost you $28, meaning you won’t feel as bad dirtying them up.

As so many stars have proven, white sneakers will forever be a closet must-have — and we think they’d go gaga for these cheap white sneakers from Amazon. So if you don’t already have a pair, we suggest making the move on them while they’re in stock.

