Shoppers Say These Under-$50 Heels Are the Only Ones They Can Wear for Hours at a Time

“It doesn’t even feel like I am wearing a heel”
By Tess Garcia
March 31, 2021 05:00 AM
Whether you're an essential worker or have simply realigned your style priorities, the pandemic has left many of us with a newfound appreciation for sensible footwear — but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice fashion for function.  

The Nolita Sandals from Amazon brand 206 Collective prove that even heels can be comfortable. Shoppers say they've worn the shoes for hours at a time without experiencing aches, pains, or blisters.  

The sandals are made of 100 percent suede, plus durable rubber outsoles and foam-padded insoles for maximum comfort. Their heels stand at just 2.25 inches, but a chunky, block-style design makes them appear taller. They're almost completely sold out in the tan shade, but are still fully stocked in black, with prices starting at just $23. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 206 Collective Nolita Heeled Sandal, $23.40–$41.20; amazon.com

Closed heel cups and ankle straps with five settings allow these shoes to accommodate nearly every kind of wearer, regardless of foot shape or ankle size. According to reviewers, they're the perfect investment for the gradual return of wedding season

"I would recommend these shoes to anyone and everyone. I was a bridesmaid and wore them for 10 hours," one wrote. "I was moving nonstop and my feet didn't start hurting until the last hour… I have worn them multiple times since the wedding, and they never disappoint."

"I love these shoes. It doesn't even feel like I am wearing a heel," said another customer, who recommends ordering a half size down. "I bought a few [different pairs] to try to wear to a wedding, and I didn't want something too tall. These are perfect!"

Reviewers are also impressed with the sandals' durability: "I've worn them so many times at this point, and they are still good as new," one wrote. "They're easy to wipe down after wearing." The 206 Collective Nolita Heeled Sandals are available in sizes 6 to 11, half sizes included. Grab a pair before they sell out and get ready to challenge everything you thought you knew about high heels.

