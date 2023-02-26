Lifestyle Style Get an Exclusive Look Inside the 2023 SAG Awards Gift Bag See what VIPs are going home with this year when they leave PEOPLE's post-SAG Awards afterparty By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 07:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rob Latour For PEOPLE What do all the Screen Actors Guild Awards attendees have in common (besides their SAG card)? After walking the red carpet Sunday night (and stopping to chat on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's livestream) and applauding the winners for some of the buzziest films and TV shows of the year, the stars will be letting loose at the PEOPLE-hosted after party. In addition to sipping on Campari cocktails (negroni sbagliatos — yes, stunning — with a twist) and relaxing on BHG x Walmart furniture, stars will also get the VIP experience of going home with packed gift bags. This year, attendees will be able to select between two MZ Wallace bags – the Metro Tote Deluxe or the Metro Backpack Deluxe – that will be filled with a variety of swag. From beauty must-haves and bubbly paired with yummy treats to lifestyle essentials and apparel, here's everything you need to know about the SAG Awards party favors – and how you can shop them. How to Watch PEOPLE's Red Carpet Livestream for the 2023 SAG Awards Rob Latour For PEOPLE A $13 Candle Is One of the Most Affordable Items in the SAG Awards 2023 Gift Bags Better Homes and Gardens Black Orchid and Lotus candle Tony's Chocolonely Dark Milk Chocolate With Brownie Bar MāKā Hibiscus Passion Fruitflavored organic wheatgrass Cooper's Hawk Winery Artist's Red Blend Badger Balm Aedes de Venustas Fine Fragrances Amnesia Rose Eau De Parfum Sample Bombas socks René Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm Sunsoil CBD Peppermint Spray and Cinnamon Gummies EvolvetogetherHydrating Hand Cream NatureLabPerfect Repair Leave In Conditioner & Detangler MOON special edition Champagne Mint Teeth Whitening Pen Safely Dish Soap Herban Essentials Oil Towelettes Avène RetrinAL Intensive Cream Nez 2-Pack Date Ready deodorants MUTHA™ NO.1 SERUM The latest issue of PEOPLE Magazine Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala — Get the Recipe