Get an Exclusive Look Inside the 2023 SAG Awards Gift Bag

What do all the Screen Actors Guild Awards attendees have in common (besides their SAG card)?

After walking the red carpet Sunday night (and stopping to chat on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's livestream) and applauding the winners for some of the buzziest films and TV shows of the year, the stars will be letting loose at the PEOPLE-hosted after party.

In addition to sipping on Campari cocktails (negroni sbagliatos — yes, stunning — with a twist) and relaxing on BHG x Walmart furniture, stars will also get the VIP experience of going home with packed gift bags.

This year, attendees will be able to select between two MZ Wallace bags – the Metro Tote Deluxe or the Metro Backpack Deluxe – that will be filled with a variety of swag.

From beauty must-haves and bubbly paired with yummy treats to lifestyle essentials and apparel, here's everything you need to know about the SAG Awards party favors – and how you can shop them.