Pete Davidson Covers Face in Bucket Hat and Black-Out Shades on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

For his third time at fashion's biggest night, the Saturday Night Live star arrived at the 2023 Met Gala covered up in a Fendi bucket hat and black-out shades

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso

and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Michelle Lee

Published on May 1, 2023 10:03 PM
Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Pete Davidson arrived solo, but in style when he hit the sartorial stairs.

The 29-year-old comedian and actor arrived at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a casual, yet cool look — and stuck to the "In honor of Karl" dress code and "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme of the night.

The Saturday Night Live star looked dapper, sporting a long, black coat detailed with tuxedo-like elements. Beneath it, Davidson wore a multi-colored T-shirt that peeked out from beneath his outerwear.

Perhaps the coolest parts of the ensemble were the black accessories he styled it with, including a Fendi bucket hat, black-out shares and black gloves. Davidson blinged out his look with a statement necklace, featuring a jewel-encrusted cross that dangled down.

Davidson is becoming a familiar face at the fête, this year marking his third year in a row attending. Though in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, the SNL alumnus (who is slated to host the show this Saturday) hit the Met Gala red carpet solo this year.

Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Pete Davidson. Cindy Ord/Getty

Invited to the gala for the second time in 2022, Davidson caused much more of a stir with Kim Kardashian as his date for the night.

The then-couple — who were first linked in the fall of 2021 and called it quits last August — made their Met Gala debut that May, shortly after walking their first red carpet as a duo.

Davidson, clad in a black suit and sunglasses, and Kardashian, wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 champagne rhinestone gown that, in turn, caused much controversy, posed hand-in-hand and shared a sweet kiss.

Since their split, Davidson was linked to model, author and podcaster Emily Ratajkowski, prior to dating Wonders.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/Getty

In 2021, the King of Staten Island actor made his debut at the event clad in a black-and-white look that he pegged as a "sexy nun" aesthetic while speaking with Vogue on the carpet.

That year, he celebrated the Costume Institute's "American Independence" concept in a Thom Browne black tunic dress that he layered under a white dress shirt, paired with black boots.

Among his accessories was sentimental Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry that paid homage to his late father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, who died in service on September 11, 2001.

Davidson's stylist Britt Theodora worked with Leighton in creating bespoke lapel pins and a necklace designed with garnet, his father's birthstone.

