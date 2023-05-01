Pete Davidson Covers Face in Bucket Hat and Black-Out Shades on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Pete Davidson arrived solo, but in style when he hit the sartorial stairs.

The 29-year-old comedian and actor arrived at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a casual, yet cool look — and stuck to the "In honor of Karl" dress code and "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme of the night.

The Saturday Night Live star looked dapper, sporting a long, black coat detailed with tuxedo-like elements. Beneath it, Davidson wore a multi-colored T-shirt that peeked out from beneath his outerwear.

Perhaps the coolest parts of the ensemble were the black accessories he styled it with, including a Fendi bucket hat, black-out shares and black gloves. Davidson blinged out his look with a statement necklace, featuring a jewel-encrusted cross that dangled down.

Davidson is becoming a familiar face at the fête, this year marking his third year in a row attending. Though in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, the SNL alumnus (who is slated to host the show this Saturday) hit the Met Gala red carpet solo this year.

Pete Davidson. Cindy Ord/Getty

Invited to the gala for the second time in 2022, Davidson caused much more of a stir with Kim Kardashian as his date for the night.

The then-couple — who were first linked in the fall of 2021 and called it quits last August — made their Met Gala debut that May, shortly after walking their first red carpet as a duo.

Davidson, clad in a black suit and sunglasses, and Kardashian, wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 champagne rhinestone gown that, in turn, caused much controversy, posed hand-in-hand and shared a sweet kiss.

Since their split, Davidson was linked to model, author and podcaster Emily Ratajkowski, prior to dating Wonders.

Gotham/Getty

In 2021, the King of Staten Island actor made his debut at the event clad in a black-and-white look that he pegged as a "sexy nun" aesthetic while speaking with Vogue on the carpet.

That year, he celebrated the Costume Institute's "American Independence" concept in a Thom Browne black tunic dress that he layered under a white dress shirt, paired with black boots.

Among his accessories was sentimental Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry that paid homage to his late father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, who died in service on September 11, 2001.

Davidson's stylist Britt Theodora worked with Leighton in creating bespoke lapel pins and a necklace designed with garnet, his father's birthstone.