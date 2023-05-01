Jessica Chastain Wows with Platinum Blonde Hair at the 2023 Met Gala

The actress paired her sheer black gown with a wig for her walk down the red carpet

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 07:36 PM
Jessica Chastain attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Jessica Chastain had a blonde moment at the 2023 Met Gala in N.Y.C.

The Academy Award-winning actress returned to the Met Gala red carpet channeling the legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is the center of this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and dress code.

Chastain, 46, opted for a tiered black strapless gown with sheer detailing, paired with sheer black opera gloves, a standout cocktail ring, a statement necklace and cool black shades. The real head-turner, of course, was her hair, a platinum wig she chose for the moment.

Teasing her look on Instagram the Doll's House star asked, "Any guesses who's my inspo for tonight?"

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Chastain come a long way since her Met Gala debut in 2011, to which she wore a velvet dress with lace sleeves in honor of the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" theme.

At last year's fête, which celebrated "Gilded Glamour," she became one with the carpet in a bohemian-style ruby red gown that she paired with a matching turban.

Over the years, Chastain's Met Gala looks have gravitated towards monochromatic color palettes, such as when she attended in 2017 (themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between") wearing a pastel yellow Prada gown or the year before (centered around "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology") dressed in royal blue.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Getty

Even during awards season, she's managed to stop the carpet every time with her looks, even if all of them didn't exactly go as planned.

Ahead of the Golden Globes in January, Chastain revealed she had a small fashion emergency ahead of the show but, thanks to her tailor, her Oscar de la Renta gown was saved.

"Please swipe to the last slide to see the real star of tonight, Orsolina Garcia, who expertly tailored this dress after our last minute noon fitting! She finished in the Nick of time!" Chastain's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wrote under an Instagram photo of the star, dressed in a gown with cobweb-like patterning, and the Garcia.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Rock Coordinating Leather Looks at 2023 Met Gala: See Their Couple Style
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen Wears Vintage Chanel Dress in First Met Gala Appearance Since Tom Brady Divorce
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Baby Bangs and Plunging Tory Burch Gown at Met Gala
Karlie Kloss attends The 2023 Met Gala
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Expecting Their Second Baby
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
2023 Met Gala Co-Chair Dua Lipa Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Classic Chanel Gown
Olivia Wilde attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Olivia Wilde Shines Bright in Chloé Cutout Gown (and New Blonde Hair) at Met Gala — See the Full Look!
Penélope Cruz attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Penélope Cruz Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in a Sparkling Pale Blue Ballgown
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Ashley Park and Florence Pugh having a met gala pre game at central park
Ashley Park and Florence Pugh Get Met Gala-Ready with a Sunny Day in Central Park — See the Cute Pics!
All About Karl Lagerfeld’s Longtime Muse, Brad Kroenig
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Longtime Muse, Brad Kroenig
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'
https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/. Blake Lively/Instagram
Blake Lively Shares Selfie Pumping in Bathroom After Confirming She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner holds onto Bad Bunny as they exit Pergola Hookah Bar!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wear Coordinated Leather Looks for a Night Out
Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
'Queen Charlotte''' Costume Designers Looked to Paintings and Met Gala for Regal Looks (Exclusive)
Chris Appleton Shows Off His Wedding Ring and Matching Tattoos with New Husband Lukas Gage
Chris Appleton Shows Off His Wedding Ring and Matching Tattoos with Lukas Gage: 'What Happens in Vegas'