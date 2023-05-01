Jessica Chastain Wows with Platinum Blonde Hair at the 2023 Met Gala

Jessica Chastain had a blonde moment at the 2023 Met Gala in N.Y.C.

The Academy Award-winning actress returned to the Met Gala red carpet channeling the legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is the center of this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and dress code.

Chastain, 46, opted for a tiered black strapless gown with sheer detailing, paired with sheer black opera gloves, a standout cocktail ring, a statement necklace and cool black shades. The real head-turner, of course, was her hair, a platinum wig she chose for the moment.

Teasing her look on Instagram the Doll's House star asked, "Any guesses who's my inspo for tonight?"

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Chastain come a long way since her Met Gala debut in 2011, to which she wore a velvet dress with lace sleeves in honor of the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" theme.

At last year's fête, which celebrated "Gilded Glamour," she became one with the carpet in a bohemian-style ruby red gown that she paired with a matching turban.

Over the years, Chastain's Met Gala looks have gravitated towards monochromatic color palettes, such as when she attended in 2017 (themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between") wearing a pastel yellow Prada gown or the year before (centered around "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology") dressed in royal blue.

Getty

Even during awards season, she's managed to stop the carpet every time with her looks, even if all of them didn't exactly go as planned.

Ahead of the Golden Globes in January, Chastain revealed she had a small fashion emergency ahead of the show but, thanks to her tailor, her Oscar de la Renta gown was saved.

"Please swipe to the last slide to see the real star of tonight, Orsolina Garcia, who expertly tailored this dress after our last minute noon fitting! She finished in the Nick of time!" Chastain's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wrote under an Instagram photo of the star, dressed in a gown with cobweb-like patterning, and the Garcia.