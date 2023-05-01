2023 Met Gala Co-Chair Dua Lipa Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Classic Chanel Gown

Dua Lipa has arrived — and is celebrating Karl Lagerfeld in a major way.

The Grammy-winning artist, 27, who is serving as one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, stepped out onto the carpet Monday in a white classic Chanel bridal ballgown, perfect for the night's festivities.

To celebrate this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Lipa opted to wear the gown first made famous by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who wore it when when she closed the 1995-1996 Chanel runway show.

The sleeveless textured dress features black and silver trim, plus a unique white tasseled hem. Lipa wore her hair down and flowing, and chose neutral makeup with a dark red lip.

The singer rocked a Tiffany & Co. necklace in platinum, featuring a primary diamond of over 200 carats cut in the proportions of the famed Tiffany Diamond. She also wore a Tiffany & Co. platinum ring with diamonds weighing in at over nine total carats. She finished the look with silver pumps that occasionally peeked out from beneath her fringed hem.

This year, Lipa was chosen as one of the four Met Gala co-chairs who helped set the scene for tonight's event. The singer stepped into the role alongside Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Lipa's last Met Gala appearance was in 2019, when she made her debut at fashion's biggest night. For the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" event, Lipa opted for a psychedelic-print Atelier Versace ball gown featuring an exaggerated bow at her hip, paired with a voluminous '60s-inspired hairdo.

In the years since Lipa's first Met Gala, the pop star has shown no signs of slowing down. In 2022, she hit the road for her Future Nostalgia tour — named for her 2021 Grammy winning album of the same name. From there, it was announced that she had been cast in one of the summer's most anticipated movies: Barbie.

The early April casting announcement proved some fans right who had already predicted Lipa's role in the film after the official Barbie movie Instagram account briefly followed the singer. The account no longer follows Lipa.

In a character poster for the film, Lipa is seen dressed as a blue-haired mermaid Barbie and bears a close resemblance to the doll inspired by the brand's Dreamtopia cartoon web-series.

Earlier this year, music legend Elton John had nothing but nice things to say about Lipa while chatting with PEOPLE at his 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

"She didn't really need that much advice," John said about his collabroation with Lipa on their song "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)." "She's so smart, and she's so grounded, and so in touch with what's happening. She's a delight to be with."

He added, "I don't really need to give her any advice. She's doing really, really well."